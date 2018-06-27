Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
This June 26, 2018 photo provided by the Dover Delaware Police Department shows a prefabricated home that was abandoned on a roadway in Dover, Del. (Dover Delaware Police Department via AP)
DOVER, Del. -- Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane road.
The Dover Police Department says someone abandoned the prefabricated home, blocking traffic at least until Wednesday.
In a Facebook post that had been shared thousands of times, the department posted pictures of the home and said "this is not a joke." The house was draped with a banner that said "oversize load."
Police advised drivers to use an alternate route.