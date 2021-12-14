A United States Hockey League (USHL) team apologized on Monday for an in-game promotion that saw local teachers crawl on the ice to collect dollar bills to help pay for classroom supplies.

The Sioux Falls Stampede launched the "Dash for Cash" promotion on Saturday, dropping some US$5,000 onto what appeared to be a mat on the centre of the ice before 10 teachers frantically scooped up the cash on their hands and knees in front of a live audience.

Argus Leader reporter Annie Todd recorded footage of the promotion and posted it to her Twitter account, where it was met with outrage from numerous social media users who called the spectacle demeaning.

This just feels demeaning .. teachers shouldn’t have to dash for dollars for classroom supplies… No doubt people probably intended it to be fun, but from the outside it feels terrible https://t.co/bb14T5sPc4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) December 13, 2021

"Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole," the team said in a written statement.

"We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused."

The Stampede said the promotion was meant as a charitable gesture to help fund local teachers and classrooms, with the 10 participants in Saturday's affair randomly selected from 31 applications.

South Dakota ranks 50th in the nation for average teacher salary, according to the National Education Association.

The club said the 10 teachers received at least $500 apiece on Saturday, adding it would funnel another $500 to each participant as well as to the remaining applicants who were not part of Saturday's event.

