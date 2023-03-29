Hitman in New Jersey murder-for-hire sentenced to 16 years

This 2014 photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Correction, shows George Bratsenis. The career criminal whose rap sheet includes bank robberies and a murder conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to 16 years in prison for killing a New Jersey political consultant in exchange for money in 2014. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP, File) This 2014 photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Correction, shows George Bratsenis. The career criminal whose rap sheet includes bank robberies and a murder conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to 16 years in prison for killing a New Jersey political consultant in exchange for money in 2014. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social