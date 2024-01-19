Historically Black Missouri college in turmoil after suicide of administrator who alleged bullying

Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break this week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.
Known for keeping her office door open and greeting everyone at Lincoln University with a smile, Antoinette Bonnie Candia-Bailey's death has spurred student protests and #JUSTICE4BONNIE T-shirts across the idyllic red-brick campus in Jefferson City.
While President John Moseley agreed last week to go on paid leave pending a third-party investigation, many of the school's 1,800 students and its alumni group are calling for his termination. A string of #firemoseley social media posts have questioned his qualifications, his treatment of the Black administrator and whether it was appropriate for a white man to lead an HBCU.
“We do want to see the removal of Dr. Moseley, as well as the board of curators and everybody else who was responsible,” said 22-year-old senior Xoe Binford, who was among about 30 protesters at a curators’ meeting on Wednesday.
The board described the 49-year-old’s death on Jan. 8 as “tragic,” but declined to comment in detail, citing the need to keep personnel information confidential.
“As a university community, we want to prioritize the mental health of everyone here and make sure each employee and student is treated with dignity and respect,” Board of Curators President Victor Pasley said.
Monica Graham, a Lincoln graduate and longtime friend, said Candia-Bailey killed herself days after being fired as vice-president of student affairs. Graham shared an email in which Candia-Bailey detailed the problems she was having with Moseley, including saying that he harassed her and alluded to her being “an angry Black woman,” which she described as a “stereotype that has demoralized Black women for decades.”
Candia-Bailey wrote that the situation deteriorated after she requested time off through the Family Medical Leave Act, a U.S. labour law passed in 1993, to deal with her “severe depression and anxiety.”
Moseley has not responded to an email seeking comment.
Most historically Black colleges and universities had white presidents through the 1940s after which graduates began to push back, said Marybeth Gasman, a Rutgers University historian whose research focuses on systemic racism in higher education.
Today, a white president at an HBCU is a rarity, she said. She was aware of just one other example, Bluefield State in West Virginia, which is now a majority white school.
“As it’s rare, we don’t know much about the consequences,” she said. “However, we do know from research and many examples that Black women are often mistreated, bullied, and harassed in the workplace by white men and others. They have to contend with sexism and racism as well.”
The first Black female president of Harvard University was recently forced to resign after being accused of plagiarism and amid backlash over her testimony at a U.S. Congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to end affirmative action in college admissions, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs are increasingly under attack in academia and the corporate world.
Just 50 kilometres from Lincoln University, anti-racism protests erupted at the University of Missouri’s Columbia campus in 2015, forcing that school’s president to resign. One Black student at the overwhelmingly white campus went on a weeklong hunger strike. Dozens of Black football players refused to play until the president stepped down.
Friends of Candia-Bailey said Moseley was never a good fit to lead the historically Black university.
“Why would you appoint a white president for such a position?” asked 53-year-old Eric Malone, who met the late administrator when they were both students at Lincoln and kept in touch with her over the years. His main concern, though, was Moseley’s qualifications.
Moseley was named as president in January 2022 after serving as the school’s director of athletics and basketball coach. His wife is an assistant professor at Lincoln.
“When he was the basketball coach, we loved him,” said Graham. “Everything was great. But then he became president and that’s where we didn’t support that. Again, not because he’s white, but because he wasn’t qualified to lead a university.”
Kendra Perry, 50, who also met Candia-Bailey when they were students, questioned his motivation in accepting the leadership role.
“I have to ask myself, ‘Are you really going to be for us or are you for what you can benefit from?’ And I saw him being more political and not being more personable to ensure that you keep the integrity of our HBCU,” Perry said.
Emails shared by Graham show Candia-Bailey reached out to the board in November about her troubles with Moseley, and that the board apparently dismissed her concerns. The board president, Pasley, told Candia-Bailey that the board “does not engage in the management of personnel issues for Lincoln University and will not be taking further action related to this issue.”
Pasley declined to comment to The Associated Press.
Cierra Tillman, a freshman computer information systems major at Lincoln, said she hoped the protests achieve “justice, not only for Bailey, but to raise mental health awareness for every student on campus and every other faculty or staff.”
“Her voice should have been able to be heard before we got to this point,” Tillman said.
Funeral services are set for Saturday.
The death has really taken a toll on Perry, whose daughter was hoping to become the fourth generation of her family to attend the school. She is wondering if they should rethink that plan.
“If you can break down someone as strong and confident as Bonnie, then I am in fear for my own child,” Perry said. “I can’t send her down there. I don’t have the trust. I lost the trust in that university.”
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
The future of Sports Illustrated was uncertain Friday after the owner of the iconic magazine and website laid off most or “probably all” of its guild-represented staff, its union said.
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
Four dogs and three puppies were seized from a "backyard breeder" in the Okanagan who was keeping the animals outside – where they suffered in frigid, snowy conditions, according to the BC SPCA.
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Many students at a historically Black college in Missouri returned from Christmas break this week dressed in black, mourning the suicide of a beloved administrator who had alleged bullying and racism by the school's white president.
Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday as adults on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November, a fight that was captured on cellphone video and had been widely shared across social media.
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly quietly introduced a bill Friday that would call for a binding statewide referendum on whether abortion should be banned after 14 weeks of pregnancy.
Harvard University, struggling to manage its campus response to the Israel-Hamas war, announced task forces on Friday to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.
A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport on Friday afternoon, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.
An experienced hiker who had accomplished the "Triple Crown" of challenging cross-country trails died in New Hampshire's White Mountains during a solo hike in brutal conditions, including single-digit temperatures, harsh winds and waist-deep snow.
As he falls back in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has found himself no longer the front-runner. But far away from Ottawa, he spent his last day in Nunavut trailing behind a different kind of pack. One made up of sled dogs.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Fruit juice can be linked to weight gain in children and adults, a review of more than 40 studies concludes.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Ava DuVernay kept hearing she had to read "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents." She had Isabel Wilkerson's book in galleys before it was published in 2020. Oprah Winfrey kept telling her to read it. But she put it off. It seemed an imposing read. Copies kept proliferating in her home.
Dolly Parton has a birthday gift for music lovers. The music legend shared in a post on Friday that she’s released four surprise songs in celebration of her 78th birthday.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
A three-year project to build a children's playground and recreation area south of the Italian city of Naples has unearthed the ruins of a 2,000-year-old clifftop beach house.
Though it's only been open for a few days, the inaugural Mazaalai International Snow and Ice Festival reportedly already set a Guinness World Record – most people to descend an ice slide in one hour.
A new route opening up direct access between between Italy and Slovenia will spin passengers back more than a century to the times of the Habsburg empire.
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 216.7 points in the normal hill competition to finish behind gold medallist Nika Prevc of Slovenia and silver medallist Yuki Ito of Japan.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.