Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is interviewed by The Associated Press in her office, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Lansing, Mich. Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation's premier swing states, the governor said she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run, insisting that she's "never had interest in going to D.C." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is interviewed by The Associated Press in her office, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Lansing, Mich. Fresh off a commanding reelection victory in one of the nation's premier swing states, the governor said she will remain focused on her post and not growing speculation she could mount a future presidential run, insisting that she's "never had interest in going to D.C." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social