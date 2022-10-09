Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods
Whenever historic homes get flooded, building contractors often feel compelled by government regulations to rip out the water-logged wood flooring, tear down the old plaster walls and install new, flood-resistant materials.
It's a hurried approach that's likely to occur across southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But restorers Paige Pollard and Kerry Shackelford say they know something that science is yet to prove: historic building materials can often withstand repeated soakings. There's often no need, they say, to put in modern products such as box-store lumber that are both costly to homeowners and dilute a house's historic character.
"Our forefathers chose materials that were naturally rot-resistant, like black locust and red cedar and cypress," said Shackelford, who owns a historic restoration business. "And they actually survive better than many of the products we use today."
Pollard and Shackelford are part of an emerging movement in the U.S. that aims to prove the resilience of older homes as more fall under the threat of rising seas and intensifying storms due to climate change. They hope their research near Virginia's coast can convince more government officials and building contractors that historic building materials often need cleaning -- not replacing -- after a flood.
In Florida, historic preservationists already fear older homes damaged by Ian may be stripped of original materials because so few craftsmen are available who can properly perform repairs.
"There are some companies that just roll through, and their job is just to come in and gut the place and move on," said Jenny Wolfe, board president of the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation.
Pollard and Shackelford's joint venture in Virginia, the retrofit design firm Building Resilient Solutions, opened a lab this year in which planks of old-growth pine, oak and cedar are submerged into a tank mimicking flood conditions. The tests are designed to demonstrate historic materials' durability and were devised with help from Virginia Tech researchers.
Meanwhile, the National Park Service has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on similar research at the Construction Engineering Research Laboratory in Champaign, Illinois.
Researchers there have read through construction manuals from the mid-19th and early 20th centuries to assemble everything from tongue-and-groove flooring to brick walls coated with plaster. The materials were lowered into water containing bacteria and mold to simulate tainted floodwater.
The research may seem glaringly redundant considering all of the older homes that stand intact along the nation's coasts and rivers: many have withstood multiple floods and still boast their original floors and walls.
Pollard and Shackelford say lumber in older homes is resilient because it came from trees that grew slowly over decades, if not centuries. That means the trees' growth rings were small and dense, thereby making it harder for water to seep in. Also, the timber was cut from the innermost part of the trunk, which produces the hardest wood.
Plaster can also be water resistant, while common plaster coatings were made from lime, a substance with antiseptic qualities.
But here's the problem: U.S. flood insurance regulations often require structures in flood-prone areas to be repaired with products classified as flood-resistant. And many historic building materials haven't been classified because they haven't been tested.
U.S. regulations allow exceptions for homes on the National Register of Historic Places as well as some state and local registries. But not everyone fully understands or is aware of the exceptions, which can be limited.
The far bigger challenge is a lack of expertise among contractors and local officials, Pollard said. Interpretations of the regulations can vary, particularly in the chaos after a major flood.
"You've got a property owner who's in distress," said Pollard, who co-owns a historic preservation firm. "They're dealing with a contractor who's being pulled in a million directions. And the contractors are trained to get all of that (wet) material into a dumpster as quickly as possible."
In Norfolk, Virginia, Karen Speights said a contractor replaced her original first floor -- made from old-growth pine -- with laminate flooring after her home flooded.
Built in the 1920s, Speights' two-story craftsman is in Chesterfield Heights, a predominantly Black neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places. It sits along an estuary of the Chesapeake Bay in one of the most vulnerable cities to sea-level rise.
"I still believe I had a good contractor, but flooding was not his expertise," Speights said. "You don't know what you don't know."
Along Florida's Gulf Coast, there are thousands of historic structures, said Wolfe of the Florida Trust. A large number of them are wood-framed houses on piers with plaster-and-lath walls.
Many likely just need to be dried out after Ian, Wolfe said. But only so many local contractors know what to do "in terms of drying them slowly and opening up the baseboards to get circular airflow."
Andy Apter, president-elect of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, agreed that many contractors aren't well-versed in older building materials.
"There's no course that I know of that teaches you directly how to work on historical homes," said Apter, a Maryland contractor. "It's like an antique car. You're going to be limited on where you can find parts and where you can find someone who's qualified to work on it."
But interest in the resilience of older homes has grown since Hurricane Katrina, which deluged hundreds of thousands of historic structures along the Gulf Coast in 2005, according to Jenifer Eggleston, the National Park Service's chief of staff for cultural resources, partnerships and science.
Eggleston said the park service recognized the growing need to protect older structures and issued new guidelines last year for rehabilitating historic buildings in flood-prone areas.\
The guidelines recommend keeping historic materials in place when possible. But they don't list specific materials due to the lack of research on their flood resistance.
That's where the studies come in.
A recent study by the park service and Army Corps found that some historic materials, such as old-growth heart pine and cypress flooring, performed considerably better than certain varieties of modern lumber, Eggleston said.
Those particular floor assemblies could be dried for reuse after so-called "clean water" damage, Eggleston said. But they would likely require refinishing to remove "biological activity," such as mold and bacteria.
Pollard and Shackelford said they're hoping for an eventual shift in practices that will save money for homeowners as well as taxpayers, who often foot the bill after a major disaster.
In the meantime, flooding in historic areas will only get worse from more frequent rain storms or more powerful hurricanes, said Chad Berginnis, executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers.
"Think about our historic settlement patterns in the country," Berginnis said. "On the coasts, we settled around water. Inland, we settled around water."
Climate Barometer newsletter: Sign up to keep your finger on the climate pulse
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Two children killed in Hamilton, Ont., ATV accident
Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton, Ont.
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
Genetics matter less the older you get: Study
A new study suggests that your genetics become less important as you get older, adding to research surrounding how our genetics affect how we age.
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
Canada
-
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Two children killed in Hamilton, Ont., ATV accident
Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Man shot by crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside; police say investigation focused on encampment
A man has been shot with a crossbow on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, according to police.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
World
-
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
-
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
-
Teen, 15, arrested in shooting at amusement park that hurt 3
A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month's shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers.
-
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory.
-
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific.
-
Hurricane Julia heads for Nicaragua's Caribbean coast
Hurricane Julia bore down on Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast early Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island in a close pass-by hours earlier.
Politics
-
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
-
Canada permanently banning top Iranian regime officials, levelling new sanctions
Canada is permanently banning top members of the Iranian regime from coming into the country, restricting financial transactions with Iran, and pursuing new sanction enforcement measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday. 'We're taking steps that will raise the bar internationally, in holding Iran accountable," Trudeau said.
-
'I think we would win that battle': Danielle Smith promises to fight for resource development in Alberta
Alberta premier-designate Danielle Smith says she’s ready to take the fight to Ottawa for Alberta’s autonomy to develop its resources, so that it can build pipelines to get oil and gas to market and boost the forestry and agriculture sectors.
Health
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
-
CAMH to lead team developing youth mental health platform
A team of experts led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is creating an online platform it says will fill longtime gaps in youth mental health care.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX delivers Russian, Native American women to station
A Russian cosmonaut who caught a U.S. lift to the International Space Station arrived at her new home Thursday for a five-month stay, accompanied by a Japanese astronaut and two from NASA, including the first Native American woman in space.
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
-
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 13 for US$350, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
Entertainment
-
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's 'I'm Too Sexy' on her newest album.
-
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.
-
Justin Bieber postpones rest of world tour shows due to his health
Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on the remaining shows of his Justice World Tour due to his health.
Business
-
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will "isolate and backfire" on the U.S.
-
Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts
The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.
-
Canadian labour market still tight as economy sees slight bump in employment
The Canadian economy posted a modest gain in employment in September, reversing some of the losses seen in previous months and suggesting the labour market remains exceptionally tight.
Lifestyle
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Pink diamond breaks auction record in Hong Kong
A pink diamond was sold for US$49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.
-
Puppy buried in rubble in Halifax following Fiona finds loving new home with one of its rescuers
A puppy that was found stuck under a pile of boulders at Halifax's Frog Pond after post-tropical storm Fiona has found a loving new home with one of its rescuers.
Sports
-
Seattle Mariners pull out wild 10-9 comeback win over Toronto to eliminate Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners came back from a seven-run deficit and beat Toronto 10-9 in a wild Game 2 on Saturday to eliminate the Blue Jays from the post-season.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Canada's Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern game after taking a boot to the face
Canadian star Alphonso Davies had to leave Bayern Munich's game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after taking a boot to the face.
Autos
-
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
-
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
-
Porsche overtakes Volkswagen as Europe's most valuable carmaker
Porsche took pole position as Europe's most valuable automaker on Thursday, overtaking former parent Volkswagen as the price of the sportscar maker's newly-listed shares sped higher.