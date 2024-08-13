High-stakes Gaza ceasefire talks resume this week. Here are the main obstacles to a deal

BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Mediators in talks for a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel are making a last-ditch effort to revive stalled negotiations as the Middle East braces for an Iranian attack on Israel.
The high-stakes meeting set to take place on Thursday will have Qatar, Egypt and the United States present a plan to implement a ceasefire-hostage deal proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden in May – but unresolved differences over last-minute demands presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a looming military escalation threaten to derail the process.
Here’s what we know about the status of the talks so far.
In May, Biden laid out a three-phase proposal the administration said was submitted by Israel that would pair a release of hostages from Gaza with a “full and complete ceasefire” and a release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
The first phase would last six weeks and include the “withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza” and the “release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners” and the implementation of a temporary truce.
Phase 2 would allow for the “exchange for the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers” and a permanent end to the fighting.
In Phase 3, a “major reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence and any final remains of hostages who’ve been killed will be returned to their families,” the U.S. president said.
It is unclear how many of the original hostages set for release are still alive.
What are the key remaining sticking points to Biden’s proposal?
Despite an initial positive reaction from Hamas and Israel, both sides failed to agree on the implementation of the finer details of the proposal including the sequencing of the hostage-prisoner exchange, the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released and how far back Israeli forces should withdraw in Gaza.
Netanyahu has been accused of undermining the deal as far-right members of his ruling coalition threaten to collapse the government despite pressure from the U.S. and families of hostages.
Ahead of a meeting in Rome last month, a source familiar with the negotiations said the Israeli prime minister would present 11th-hour demands, asking for a mechanism to bar armed men from entering northern Gaza from the south, and the continued Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor, a strip of territory on the Gaza-Egypt border.
A senior U.S. administration official, speaking to reporters this week, said the “bulk of the work” has been done for the deal, but it’s unlikely that it will be signed at Thursday’s meeting as both sides still have positions on “four or five issues.”
A diplomat familiar with the negotiations told CNN that the remaining sticking points for Hamas are Israel’s restrictions on the movement of people from northern Gaza to the south, its demand for a veto over which Palestinian prisoners would be released, as well as its continued presence at the Philadelphi corridor and the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday rejected claims that the Israeli prime minister had changed positions, saying his most recent stance “does not introduce extra conditions and certainly does not contradict or undermine” his May proposal. Netanyahu’s office instead accused Hamas of adding unrealistic demands to its position.
U.S. officials had said that talks had reached an advanced stage until Hamas’ political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran in late July in an explosion Iran blamed on Israel. Israel hasn’t confirmed or denied responsibility, but Iran has vowed vengeance.
There were concerns that the assassination would throw a wrench in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas. The militant group replaced Haniyeh with Yahya Sinwar, the hardline Hamas leader in Gaza who is one of Israel’s most wanted men. While Haniyeh, a relative moderate, lived in Qatar and was susceptible to pressure from his host country, Sinwar is believed to be deep underground in a tunnel in Gaza and is hard to reach.
“Haniyeh was helpful in talking to those based in Gaza. He had respect from those on the ground,” another diplomatic source told CNN. “Hamas’s argument remains that Benjamin Netanyahu wants this war to continue. He is not interested in either a ceasefire or the full withdrawal of troops.”
Thursday’s ceasefire talks are the result of a major diplomatic effort by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. to push for a last-ditch effort to end the war and free the hostages as Iran prepares to attack Israel.
The urgency of the talks was highlighted by the three mediators, who issued a rare joint statement last week calling on the warring parties to return to negotiations and offered what they called a “final bridge proposal” to overcome the remaining sticking points. The details of that proposal have not been made public.
Israel has agreed to send a delegation to the talks, and Hamas has indicated that it is still interested in a deal, requesting a plan to implement the offer proposed by Biden in July, instead of engaging in additional negotiations.
In parallel, U.S. and Middle East diplomats have been mobilizing to dissuade Iran from launching an attack on Israel that could lead to a wider regional war. Both Iran and the U.S. have said that that lines of communication between them are open through intermediaries.
There have been some indications that Iran may abandon plans to attack Israel if a ceasefire deal is reached. But the country’s mission to the United Nations said on Saturday that Tehran’s retaliation is “totally unrelated to the Gaza ceasefire.”
The second source who spoke to CNN cast doubt on Thursday’s talks having an impact on Iran’s decision. “The ceasefire talks are not going to stop Iran retaliating for Haniyeh’s death.”
The first source echoed that sentiment, telling CNN there is concern in the region that Iran may not hold back on striking Israel, as the source believes the Biden administration is not applying enough pressure on Netanyahu to reach an agreement.
The lack of clarity on whether the Israeli prime minister will adhere to Biden’s May proposal, the source added, suggests time is running out to strike a deal before an Iranian attack. Qatar and Egypt, the source said, may not have enough influence to push Hamas to compromise.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about U.S. President Joe Biden, a new poll shows.
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
The UN human rights office issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, the release of dogs, and other forms of torture and mistreatment.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees.
R. Kelly – who is currently serving a more than a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina – is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his federal sex crimes convictions.
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
