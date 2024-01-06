Hezbollah, Israel trade heavy cross-border fire as Blinken seeks to prevent regional escalation
Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah traded fire Saturday in one of the heaviest days of cross-border fighting in recent weeks, a day after the militia's leader urged retaliation for the targeted killing, presumably by Israel, of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon's capital.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that if his group didn't strike back for the killing Tuesday of Saleh Arouri, Hamas' deputy political leader, all of Lebanon would be vulnerable to Israeli attacks.
With the risk of regional escalation, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off an urgent Middle East diplomatic tour, his fourth since the Israel-Hamas war erupted three months ago.
Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon hit the outskirts of Kouthariyeh al-Siyad, a village about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the border, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said, adding that there were casualties. Such strikes deeper inside Lebanon have been rare since the border fighting started nearly three months ago. NNA also said Israeli forces shelled border areas including the town of Khiam. Israel's army had no immediate comment.
Separately, the armed wing of the Islamic Group in Lebanon, the country's branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and a close ally of Hamas, said it fired two volleys of rockets toward the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday night. Two of the group's members were killed in the strike that killed Arouri.
The war in Gaza was triggered by a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel in which militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages.
In recent weeks, Israel has been scaling back its military assault in northern Gaza and pressing its offensive in the territory's south, where most of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians are being squeezed into smaller areas in a humanitarian disaster while being pounded by Israeli airstrikes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement reiterated that "the war must not be stopped" until the objectives of eliminating Hamas, getting Israel's hostages returned and ensuring that Gaza won't be a threat to Israel are met.
On Saturday, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 122 Palestinians had been killed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the war to 22,722. The count does not differentiate between combatants and civilians. The ministry has said two-thirds of those killed have been women or children. The overall wounded rose to 58,166, the ministry said.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah received at least 46 bodies overnight, according to hospital records seen by The Associated Press. Many were men who apparently had been shot. The dead also included five members of a family who were killed in an airstrike.
The latest Israeli-dropped leaflets urged Palestinians in some areas near the hospital to evacuate, citing "dangerous fighting."
In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the focus of Israel's ground offensive, the European Hospital received the bodies of 18 people killed in an overnight airstrike on a house, said Saleh al-Hamms, head of the hospital's nursing department. Citing witnesses, he said more than three dozen people had been sheltering in the house, including some who had been displaced.
Israel has held Hamas responsible for civilian casualties, saying the group embeds itself within Gaza's civilian infrastructure. Still, international criticism of Israel's conduct has grown because of the rising civilian death toll. The United States has urged Israel to do more to prevent harm to civilians, even as it sends weapons and munitions while shielding its close ally against international censure.
Blinken began his latest Mideast trip in Turkiye, which the Biden administration believes can exert influence, particularly on Iran and its proxies, to tamp down fears of a regional conflagration.
Those fears have spiked in recent days with incidents in the Red Sea, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran. On Saturday, a drone launched from an area of Yemen controlled by the Houthi militant group was shot down by the U.S. destroyer Laboon near multiple commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding there were no casualties or damage reported.
In talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Blinken sought support for nascent plans for post-war Gaza that could include monetary or in-kind contributions to reconstruction efforts and some form of participation in a proposed multinational force that could operate in or adjacent to the territory.
Blinken then traveled to Turkish rival and fellow NATO ally Greece to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has been supportive of U.S. efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading.
Other stops include Jordan, followed by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Sunday and Monday. Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank next week before wrapping up the trip in Egypt.
The EU's foreign policy chief also will visit Saudi Arabia on Sunday. He said he aims to jump-start a European-Arab initiative to revive a peace process that would result in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo and Jobain reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee in Istanbul, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem, Abby Sewell in Beirut and Tara Copp in Washington contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazel, King of Aram.
Alaska Airlines 737 lands safely after a window blows out nearly 5 kilometres over Oregon
An Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff nearly five kilometres above Oregon, creating a gaping hole that sucked clothing off a child and forced the pilots to make an emergency landing as its 174 passengers and six crew members donned oxygen masks.
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max after a plane suffers a gaping hole in its side
Boeing faces new scrutiny about the safety of its best-selling plane after federal officials announced the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Saturday, following a harrowing flight in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side.
11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing
Ahmir Jolliff dashed out of his home in Perry Thursday morning, eager to see his friends on the first day back to school after winter break.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024. He still refuses to acknowledge his earlier loss to President Joe Biden.
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people just after midnight on Friday.
Canada
-
Fatal New York bus crash: officials say most people on board were Canadian
Officials in New York say most of the 23 people on board a bus that crashed on U.S. Highway 87 Friday, leaving at least one person dead, were Canadian citizens.
-
Family grieves daughter who died after Thunder Bay police did not respond to 911 call
The family of a woman found dead in northern Ontario after officers reportedly did not respond to a 911 call say the case raises concerns about the treatment of First Nations women by Thunder Bay police.
-
Teen charged after vehicle crashes into Toronto house, injuring 6 people
A 17-year-old has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act in relation to a Tesla that crashed into a Toronto townhouse and injured six people just after midnight on Friday.
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
-
One dead, 11 injured after tour bus from Montreal crashes in New York state
New York State Police say one person is dead and 11 people are injured after a bus coming from Montreal crashed on Interstate Highway 87 in Lake George, N.Y.
-
'Intense storms' headed for Canada, bringing 35 cm of snow in some spots
Winter is upon us, with two big systems impacting some provinces and extreme cold in one territory. Here's what Canadians can expect for this weekend.
World
-
11-year-old killed in Iowa school shooting remembered as a joyful boy who loved soccer and singing
Ahmir Jolliff dashed out of his home in Perry Thursday morning, eager to see his friends on the first day back to school after winter break.
-
Polish farmers suspend their blockade at the Ukrainian border after a deal with the government
Polish farmers who had blockaded a border crossing to Ukraine ended their protest after reaching an agreement with the government that met their demands, Poland's state news agency PAP reported Saturday.
-
Boeing faces new questions about the 737 Max after a plane suffers a gaping hole in its side
Boeing faces new scrutiny about the safety of its best-selling plane after federal officials announced the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes on Saturday, following a harrowing flight in which an Alaska Airlines jetliner was left with a gaping hole in its side.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes
Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.
-
FBI arrests 3 in Florida on charges of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 insurrection
The FBI arrested three Florida residents on Saturday, the third anniversary of their alleged attack on Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
-
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
Saturday marks the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and Donald Trump, the former president, is far-and-away the leading Republican candidate in 2024. He still refuses to acknowledge his earlier loss to President Joe Biden.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
What we expect to learn about UFOs in 2024
From an official Canadian report to a new Pentagon UFO chief, this is what we expect to learn about unidentified flying objects in 2024.
-
New research method helps verify event mentioned in the Bible's Old Testament
Using a new technological method of measuring the magnetic field recorded in burnt bricks, researchers from four Israeli universities helped archeologists corroborate an event described in the Old Testament of the Bible: the conquest of the Philistine city of Gath by Hazel, King of Aram.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
Entertainment
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
-
Toronto-based director of Mickey Mouse horror film: 'We kind of shook the world'
A Canadian horror director is riding a wave of viral buzz for turning Disney's most famous character into a gruesome slasher flick.
-
Pedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, the Obamas among nominees at creative arts Emmy Awards
Pedro Pascal and Melanie Lynskey are up for two of the most coveted Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, but both are also among this weekend's nominees at the creative arts Emmys.
Business
-
A group representing TikTok, Meta and X sues Ohio over new law limiting kids' use of social media
A trade group representing TikTok, Snapchat, Meta and other major tech companies sued Ohio on Friday over a pending law that requires children to get parental consent to use social media apps.
-
PepsiCo products are being pulled from some grocery stores in Europe over price hikes
Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in it stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay's potato chips, Quaker Oats, Lipton tea and its namesake soda.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in Canada in 2024
From health care to artificial intelligence, here are some of the top skills and industries that will be in high demand in 2024.
Lifestyle
-
With banku and jollof rice, Ghanaian chef tries to break world cook-a-thon record
A chef in Ghana has been preparing banku and other regional dishes on live TV since New Year's Day as she tries to break a world record for marathon cooking -- an attempt being cheered on and widely celebrated in this West African nation.
-
This visually impaired man travelled to Japan to run 2,300 km in 40 days – and wants to tackle South Korea next
Even though Gary Leung lost his vision 25 years ago, he has just competed in a 2,300-kilometre 40-day endurance run in Japan and now plans on running the entire circumference of South Korea.
-
Italy divided over new pineapple pizza
Anyone who’s set foot in Italy knows there are unwritten rules that one must abide by – and the most important of all revolve around food.
Sports
-
Sweet revenge: U.S. beats hosts Sweden for world junior gold
The United States got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
-
Meet some of the new inductees of the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame
The North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame announced its third class of inductees this week and here are just some of the 'outstanding' teams and individuals being recognized.
-
Hope abounds for the NFL's final four as Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars eye elusive Super Bowl
Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville -- the NFL's final four, if you will -- are the last remaining teams to never make a Super Bowl. They're far from favorites yet still in contention to end their droughts as the playoffs near.
Autos
-
Ford is recalling 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Ford is recalling about 20,000 F-150 pickup trucks in Canada over an issue with certain rear axle bolts, which could increase the risk of 'injury or crash.'
-
Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
A new poll by the CAA suggests many Canadians are worried about speeding in residential neighbourhoods, but that doesn't mean they're slowing down.
-
Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches
Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China for problems with their automatic assisted steering and door latch controls. China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.