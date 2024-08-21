Hezbollah fires more than 50 rockets, hitting Israeli-annexed Golan Heights

Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats
Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Wednesday launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
The attack came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar as he pressed ahead with the latest diplomatic mission to secure a cease-fire in the war in Gaza, even as Hamas and Israel signaled that challenges remain. Diplomatic efforts had redoubled as fears grow of a wider regional war after the recent targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, both blamed on Israel, and threats of retaliation.
Hezbollah said Wednesday's attack was in response to an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, key mediator Egypt expressed skepticism Wednesday as more details emerged of the proposal meant to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas.
Officials in Egypt, in its unique role as both a mediator and affected party since it borders Gaza, told The Associated Press that the Hamas militant group will not agree to the bridging proposal for a number of reasons — ones in addition to the long-held wariness over whether a deal would truly remove Israel forces from Gaza and end the war.
President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the White House said, without immediately giving details on what was said.
Hamas is believed to still be holding around 110 hostages captured during the Oct. 7 attacks that started the war. Israeli authorities estimate around a third are dead. During the Oct. 7 attack, militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count. The war has caused widespread destruction and forced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents to flee their homes, often multiple times.
Here’s the latest:
U.N. says Israel's evacuation orders are pushing Palestinians into unsafe areas
UNITED NATIONS – The U.N. humanitarian office is warning that mass evacuation orders by the Israeli military this month are pushing Palestinians into overcrowded and unsafe areas along the Gaza coast.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the latest orders issued Wednesday for part of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south affect 115 sites with more than 150,000 displaced men, women and children, including U.N. and many informal and makeshift shelters.
The orders also impact offices, warehouses and residences of the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, and have made three water wells serving tens of thousands of people inaccessible, he said.
“In Deir al Balah, the water supply has decreased by 70%, and there are also critical shortages of sanitation and hygiene materials,” Dujarric said.
The U.N. spokesman said Israel has issued 11 evacuation orders so far in August affecting about 250,000 people. Before August, he said, the U.N. estimated that some 90% of Gaza’s 2.1 million people had been displaced at least once since Hamas’ attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that sparked the ongoing conflict.
The Israeli orders have also cut of sections of the main Salah al-Din road, a key route for delivering humanitarian aid, Dujarric said.
Outgoing head of Israeli military intelligence says he's haunted by the failures of Oct. 7
JERUSALEM — The outgoing head of Israeli military intelligence says the failures of Oct. 7 will haunt him for the rest of his life.
Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said Wednesday that he bore responsibility for the intelligence breakdowns that allowed Hamas to carry out the cross-border attack that day that sparked Israel’s ongoing war against the militant group.
Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others in the deadliest attack in Israeli history. The army has come under heavy criticism in Israel for its failure to predict the attack and its slow response that day.
Haliva announced his resignation in April.
Speaking at a handover ceremony with his successor, Haliva said the bitter memories of Oct. 7 weigh on his conscience “day and night and will do so for the rest of my days.”
“We did not fulfill our most important mission, giving a warning of war” he added, breaking down in tears at one point while he spoke about his family. “The ultimate responsibility for the failure of the intelligence division rest with me.”
Blinken tells Jordan a cease-fire deal is urgently needed
WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Jordan’s deputy prime minister, Ayman Safadi, “the urgent need to finalize the cease-fire deal” between Israel and Hamas, the State Department said.
The call Wednesday came the same day Blinken returned from a series of stops across the Middle East to talk with Israeli officials and other negotiators Egypt and Qatar about urging the sides to accept a proposal meant to bridge gaps in cease-fire talks.
Blinken noted that the bridging proposal “addressed the remaining gaps in a manner that allows for swift implementation of the deal,” the State Department said.
But Egyptian officials have expressed skepticism, saying Hamas won’t agree to the proposal for a number of reasons — ones in addition to the long-held wariness over whether a deal would truly remove Israeli forces from Gaza and end the war.
Mediators are scheduled to meet Thursday and Friday in Cairo for more talks on the proposal, before submitting it officially to Hamas.
Banks across Gaza have halted operations, group says
RAMALLAH, West Bank — The main Palestinian banking association says that all banks across Gaza have halted operations. It's the latest deterioration in living conditions for the war-ravaged enclave.
Bashar Yasin, general manager of the Association of Banks in Palestine, confirmed the closure Wednesday. The association represents banks across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
A number of banks had been semi-operational across Gaza before Wednesday, including a large Bank of Palestine branch in the central city of Deir al-Balah.
It was not immediately clear why the branch, one of the last places that Palestinians could withdraw cash, was closed.
The 10-month war has devastated Gaza’s already fragile economy, displacing most of the population, causing widespread damage and leaving the vast majority of Palestinian workers unemployed.
A cash crisis has worsened these problems, with displaced people having little or no access to their meager savings as prices for food and basic commodities have increased.
For months, hourslong queues had formed outside the few working branches and cash points, with limits on how much could be withdrawn.
— Jack Jeffery
Israel police say they arrested 5 ultra-Orthodox protesters in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM — Israel police say they arrested five ultra-Orthodox protesters at a demonstration in Jerusalem against mandatory enlistment.
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox demonstrated outside of the Israeli military enlistment office in Jerusalem on Wednesday, blocking streets and preventing people who had received summons from the army from presenting themselves for enlistment.
Approximately 3,000 ultra-Orthodox have received summons in recent weeks after Israel’s Supreme Court unanimously ordered the government to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men into the army.
The landmark ruling in June seeks to end a system that has allowed them to avoid enlistment into compulsory military service.
Under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men have been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men and women, who serve 2-3 years as well as reserve duty until around age 40.
Roughly 1.3 million ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 13% of Israel’s population and oppose enlistment because they believe studying full-time in religious seminaries is their most important duty.
These exemptions have long been a source of anger among the secular public, a divide that has widened during the ten-month-old war, as the military has called up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers and says it needs all the manpower it can get. Over 600 soldiers have been killed since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
Blinken discusses Israel-Hamas cease-fire negotiations in call with Turkey's foreign minister
ISTANBUL — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developments in the Hamas-Israel cease-fire negotiations in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a spokesman for the ministry said Wednesday.
The conversation was held at the request of the U.S., Oncu Keceli said in a social media post. Turkey is a close supporter of Hamas and has condemned Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “genocide.”
Blinken and Fidan discussed “diplomatic efforts to prevent regional escalation and their shared commitment to creating conditions for a durable ceasefire, bringing the hostages home and ensuring vital humanitarian aid reaches those in need in Gaza,” according to a statement by the U.S. State Department.
Israel orders evacuation of residential area near main hospital in central Gaza
JERUSALEM — Israel has ordered the evacuation of a residential area near the main hospital in central Gaza.
The military on Wednesday ordered people to leave an area in Deir al-Balah that is a few hundred meters (yards) away from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, one of the last functioning medical centers in the territory. The military said it would soon act against militants in the area.
There was no evacuation order for the hospital itself, but during past evacuations people have fled from areas adjacent to the declared zones for fear the fighting could spread.
Israel’s offensive in Gaza, launched in retaliation for Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has displaced the vast majority of the territory’s 2.3 million residents, often multiple times.
The coastal strip, which is just 25 miles (40 kilometers) long by about 7 miles (11 kilometers) wide, has been completely sealed off by Israeli forces since May.
Around 84 per cent of Gaza’s territory has been placed under evacuation orders by the Israeli military, according to the United Nations.
The war has destroyed much of Gaza’s health sector, and hospitals have struggled to function as they face waves of casualties from Israeli strikes. They have also been transformed into shelters, with thousands of people pitching tents in courtyards and parking lots.
Israeli forces have raided hospitals on several occasions since the start of the war, accusing Hamas and other militant groups of using them for military purposes, allegations denied by Gaza health officials.
Israeli airstrike in Lebanon kills brother of high-ranking official from Palestinian faction's military wing, Palestinian officials say
BEIRUT — An Israeli airstrike on the Lebanese coastal city of Sidon on Wednesday killed the brother of a high-ranking official from the Palestinian faction Fatah’s military wing, state media and Palestinian officials in Lebanon said.
Khalil al-Maqdah, the brother of Fatah Gen. Mounir al-Maqdah, was killed in a strike on a vehicle, the state-run National News Agency reported.
Israeli officials have accused Mounir al-Maqdah of facilitating the smuggling of weapons into the West Bank.
Mounir al-Maqdah told the Beirut-based pan-Arab TV network Al Mayadeen on Wednesday that his brother had been a brigadier general in Fatah’s armed wing and vowed the group “will respond inside of Israel.”
Earlier this month, another Israeli drone strike hit an SUV on a main road in Sidon, killing a Hamas official identified as Samer al-Haj.
The Lebanese wings of Hamas and the allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad have launched occasional attacks on northern Israel from Lebanon over the past 10 months, and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has near-daily clashes with Israeli forces against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Fatah, a rival of Hamas, has not announced taking part in any of those operations to date.
Hezbollah launches more than 50 rockets
JERUSALEM — Lebanon’s Hezbollah has launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
First responders in Golan Heights said they treated a 30-year-old man who was moderately wounded with shrapnel injuries in Wednesday’s attack. One house was engulfed in flames, and firefighters said they prevented a bigger tragedy by stopping a gas leak.
Hezbollah said the attack was in response to an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon on Tuesday night that killed one and injured 19. On Tuesday, Hezbollah launched more than 200 projectiles toward Israel, after Israel targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border, a significant increase in the daily skirmishes.
Israel and Hezbollah have traded near-daily strikes for more than 10 months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hezbollah’s ally, Hamas, in Gaza. The exchanges have killed more than 500 people in Lebanon — mostly militants but also including around 100 civilians and non-combatants — and 23 soldiers and 26 civilians in Israel.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it, saying it needs the strategic plateau for its security. The United States is the only country to recognize Israel’s annexation, while the rest of the international community considers the Golan to be occupied Syrian territory.
Commercial ship ‘not under command’ after repeated attacks target it in Red Sea, British say
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A commercial ship traveling through the Red Sea came under repeated attack Wednesday, leaving the vessel “not under command” in an assault suspected to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the British military said.
Details remained few about the attack, though it comes during the Houthis’ monthslong campaign targeting ships over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
The attack saw men on small boats first open fire with small arms, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The ship also was hit by three projectiles, it added.
“The vessel reports being not under command,” the UKMTO said, likely meaning it lost all power. “No casualties reported.”
The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it can take them hours or even days before they acknowledge one of their assaults.
Israel says military is shifting its attention to the border with Lebanon
TEL AVIV, Israel — Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says Israel’s military is shifting its attention from Gaza to the border with Lebanon.
Touring northern Israel on Tuesday, Gallant said Israel has scaled back its activities in Gaza, where it has been fighting a war against Hamas for nearly a year, and turned its focus to Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
“Our strongholds are moving from the south to the north, we are gradually changing, we still have a number of missions in the south,” Gallant told troops.
Hezbollah began striking Israel almost immediately after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The sides have been engaged in almost daily fighting since then, raising fears of a broader regionwide war. Those fears have grown as Hezbollah has vowed retaliation for an Israeli strike in Beirut last month that killed a top Hezbollah commander.
Hezbollah launched more than 120 projectiles toward northern Israel on Tuesday, causing damage to a home and sparking a number of fires. Israel said it was striking the source of the launches.
More than 500 people have been killed in Lebanon, including at least 100 civilians. In Israel, 23 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed.
Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri has deleted a post on X that claimed the affordability crisis has driven parents to traffic their kids.
Canada's consul general in New York Tom Clark did not influence the government's decision to purchase his new official residence, a senior Global Affairs Canada official told MPs Wednesday.
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone sparked concern after she posted a video in which she took a bite into what some of her followers speculated was poisonous fruit.
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Ontario's major political parties have been spending the summer nominating candidates, running 'campaign schools,' and canvassing after remarks from the premier this spring fuelled speculation he will call an early election.
A new Statistics Canada report says people with disabilities are twice as likely to live in food insecure households than those without disabilities.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will speak Friday 'about the present historical moment and his path forward,' his campaign announced Wednesday, fuelling growing speculation that Kennedy could drop out and support Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Four bodies were found on Wednesday aboard the sunken wreck of a yacht belonging to the wife of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, sources close to the rescue operation said.
New York City authorities are investigating after human bones were discovered twice this week on the shoreline of the East River near a waterfront carousel known for its spectacular views of the Brooklyn Bridge.
Kansas mom sentenced to life in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 4-year-old daughter
U.S. Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former U.S. president Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.
At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, a situation the police chief called 'a danger to our city.'
More than half of middle and high school students in Ontario say they’re experiencing a significant level of psychological distress, a figure that has doubled over the past decade, new research shows.
The supermarket baby food aisle in the United States is packed with non-nutritious foods containing far too much sugar and salt and misleading marketing claims, a new study found.
Ketamine can be a 'life-saving' treatment for depression but also a major risk to patients with a history of addiction, Canadian psychiatrists say after U.S. authorities charged several people in connection with actor Matthew Perry's overdose death.
When a Nova Scotia woman set out on a walk, she ended up discovering something very colourful - a rare 'blue' frog.
A rare celestial event was seen around the world, when a blue moon and a supermoon teamed up.
A lawyer with the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association says it's wise to remember that even though charges over offensive social media activity are rare, online posts exist in real life and involve real people.
“It Ends With Us” actor Brandon Sklenar is addressing the online discourse surrounding the release and promotion of the new movie.
The world learned the degree of Sandler's affection for the Kansas City Chief tight end during a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' where the actor and comedian revealed that Kelce will be in the sequel for his hit 'Happy Gilmore' movie.
After a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count, Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.
Hours away from an unprecedented potential shutdown at the country's two main railways, a coalition of business groups has amplified their pleas for the federal government to step in and prevent a work stoppage that would upend supply chains — even as the prime minister stressed a deal at the table is the best outcome.
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
Kite fighting has caused horrific injuries and even deaths, and a bill moving through Brazil's Congress is seeking to prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of the razor-sharp lines nationwide, with violators facing one to three years in prison and a hefty fine.
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Canada has drawn into a pool with Puerto Rico, Cuba and Panama at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
No. 1-ranked men's tennis player Jannik Sinner will be playing in the U.S. Open -- which begins in New York next week -- even though word just emerged that he tested positive twice in March for a banned anabolic steroid.
Ottawa police caught a group of eight people in a five-seater vehicle speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit on Greenbank Road in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood.
Ford Motor is reshuffling its electric vehicle plans, killing its three-row SUV and delaying its next-generation pickup while adding a new pickup and van to its future lineup as it adjusts to slower-than-expected EV growth.
A Toronto family claims a car wash malfunction caused nearly $3,000 worth of damage to their vehicle.
A new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence and LaKeith Stanfield began filming in Calgary Monday.
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
After four open heart surgeries, 10-year-old Samih Angelo Alame is thriving and ready to hit Grade Six running.
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
In light of World Honey Bee Day on Saturday, local beekeepers recognized the crucial role that honey bees play in the ecosystem.
As police investigate bomb threats directed at Jewish institutions across Canada, the premier of B.C. has confirmed "multiple" such incidents within the province.
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.
An Ontario court has rejected a bid by Frank Stronach’s granddaughter to compel the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
Six people, including four children, are in hospital following a serious crash near Coalhurst early Wednesday morning.
Calgary's iconic Rose and Crown pub closed its doors last year, but the building is now home to another bar.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Agency (OSTA) is short 13 bus drivers heading into the new school year, and that's affecting schools in Nepean and the city's west end as of Wednesday, says the service.
The City of Ottawa is the latest organization to back out of this weekend's Capital Pride parade.
Hospitals, synagogues and Jewish organizations in Ottawa were among the more than a hundred across Canada who received identical bomb threats on Wednesday morning.
Montreal police says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received email threats.
A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.
The Quebec government plans to table a bill in the fall that would allow it to limit the number of international students coming to the province to study.
An impending labour stoppage on Canada's two national railways has riled industry groups who worry consumers and businesses will be hit hard if goods ranging from grains to french fries to petrochemicals can't be moved.
An initiative to help students and teachers displaced from the Jasper wildfires is receiving overwhelming support online.
A three-day search for a missing kayaker in a Halifax-area lake has concluded although the woman has yet to be found.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked him driving 60 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Sackville and Little Sackville rivers have long been identified as flood risks that pose safety issues for the public and properties.
Manitoba communities will be able to opt out of being part of the capital planning region if they want according to new legislation that will introduced by the Manitoba government.
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with an unprovoked stabbing on a bus last week.
A joint investigation between the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) led to the arrest of four immigrants from Mexico who were working in Saskatchewan illegally.
A 22-year-old man from Ontario is facing multiple charges after RCMP seized cocaine, fentanyl and meth after searching a business and vehicle in Yorkton.
A 17-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl have been arrested after a shooting in Cambridge.
A Waterloo rabbi says he’s not aware of any local bomb threats after Jewish organizations across the country were targeted on Wednesday.
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Township of Perth South.
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
As Thursday’s strike deadline looms and the two biggest rail companies in Canada prepare to lock out their workers, Saskatchewan producers are watching anxiously.
A 34-year-old woman from Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, lost her life in a rollover on Highway 905 on Tuesday.
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Regularly eating red and processed meats in particular is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, according to a new global study.
Two vehicles collided around noon Wednesday in Sudbury on Elm Street at the intersection with Regent Street, sending two people to hospital.
An elderly woman says she’s lucky to be alive after surviving a stabbing attack while walking her dog near her east London home on Monday morning.
London-based Edge Automation is one of six manufactures from Stratford to Leamington receiving a share of a $7.7 million interest-free loan from FedDev Ontario.
A local 25 year old cashed in on his lucky horseshoe – scoring a $100,000 price on an Instant Bingo Doubler lottery ticket.
Police officers are investigating reports a young teen was stabbed at a park in Barrie Tuesday evening.
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Provincial police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the events that led up to a police-involved shooting in Innisfil last week.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has alerted the public of a heavy police presence in the area of McNaughton Avenue East between Taylor Trail and Spurgeon Drive.
The Windsor Jewish Community did not receive any threats on Wednesday, despite reports of bomb threats that were sent to other Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals across Canada.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has reported damages more than $100,000 following an early morning fire on Wednesday.
Environment Canada has issued a waterspout watch for British Columbia's South Coast, urging mariners to prepare for the potentially dangerous weather phenomena.
A neighbourhood in Ladysmith, B.C, got the shock of a lifetime when a bolt a lightning struck a home late Sunday afternoon.
Mounties say a 24-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault in connection with a stranger attack at a home in Surrey, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Whoop-Up Days are here and plenty of people have already made their way to the exhibition grounds to see what this year has in store.
Thousands of people dusted off their cowboy hats and boots to take in the 2024 Whoop-Up Days parade on Tuesday.
Highway 17 is closed in Thessalon, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday afternoon.
A year to the day after the fatal stabbing took place in Sault Ste. Marie, 25-year-old Tyler Abbot has been charged with second-degree murder.
The winner of Tuesday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot bought their ticket in the Timiskaming-Cochrane area of northeastern Ontario, lottery officials say.
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.
Newfoundland has caught a lucky break with Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass south of the island, but the fast-moving storm will still bring a lot of rain in a short time overnight on Monday, Environment Canada says.
