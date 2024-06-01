Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in Lebanon and fire rockets at an Israeli base

Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
The militant Hezbollah group said it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon and fired rockets at an Israeli military base on Saturday, hours after Israeli drone strikes killed at least one person and wounded several others.
Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters struck the Hermes 900 Kochav drone, saying such aircraft have been targeting militants and civilian homes. The exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border has been intensifying over the past weeks with Israel’s military push on Gaza's southern city of Rafah.
The Israeli military said a surface-to-air missile was fired toward a drone operating in Lebanese airspace, adding that it was hit and fell in Lebanese territory. “The incident is under review,” the military said.
The Hermes 900 Kochav is a medium altitude and long endurance drone that can carry four anti-tank guided missiles.
Hezbollah said Saturday its fighters also attacked an Israeli army base in the border town of Kiryat Shmona with Burkan rockets “scoring direct hits, igniting a fire and destroying part of it.” Burkan rockets can carry a warhead that weights between 300 kilograms (661 pounds) and 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds).
The Israeli army confirmed a rocket hit a military base in Kiryat Shmona without giving details.
Israeli media reported the rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona and released images showing significant damage to infrastructure. No casualties were reported.
Earlier Saturday, an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle near the southern Lebanese village of Khirbet Selm wounded two people, state-run National News Agency said. The agency reported another drone strike Saturday afternoon in a village near the southern city of Nabatiyeh.
An Israeli airstrike on a house in the coastal village of Adloun killed one woman and wounded several others on Friday evening, the agency reported.
Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the Lebanon-Israel border a day after the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the border.
Over the past seven months, more than 400 people have been killed in Lebanon most of them fighters but they also include more than 70 civilians and non-combatants. In Israel, 15 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed since October.
On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Former FBI director James Comey says while he believes former U.S. president Donald Trump "will be defeated" in the upcoming presidential election, he doesn’t think it’s a given.
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
A Vancouver synagogue is set to hold its first service after an arson attack charred the building's front door and left the Jewish community shaken.
Tick season is well underway and there is a new species of ticks causing new diseases, which is why you need to take steps to protect yourself.
Attention Ottawa residents, a $70 million Lotto Max winning ticket was sold somewhere in the nation's capital.
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told a gathering of top security officials Saturday that war with China was neither imminent nor unavoidable, despite rapidly escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, stressing the importance of renewed dialogue between him and his Chinese counterpart in avoiding "miscalculations and misunderstandings."
Embracing Donald Trump's strategy of blaming the U.S. justice system after his historic guilty verdict, Republicans in Congress are fervently enlisting themselves in his campaign of vengeance and political retribution in the GOP bid to reclaim the White House.
Jurors resumed deliberations Saturday on whether a man should be sentenced to death after being convicted days earlier of the murders of his wife and his girlfriend’s two youngest children in Idaho.
Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who moved with the first family to the White House when son-in-law Barack Obama was elected president, has died. She was 86.
New York City police said Saturday that they had 34 people in custody following a pro-Palestinian protest at the Brooklyn Museum, which reported damage to some artwork and harassment to security staff by demonstrators.
The U.K.’s ambassador to Mexico has left his post after a video was posted on social media that purportedly shows him pointing an assault rifle at an embassy employee.
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Research suggests the Liberals may be fighting a losing battle, and some experts are urging policymakers to look for alternative policies to lower emissions, warning the threat of climate change is too dire to delay action.
The Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary has become one of the few hospitals in Canada to offer an adaptive gaming system for patient therapy.
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
A genetically engineered pig kidney has been removed from a transplant patient after it started losing function, according to a statement on Friday from NYU Langone Health. The patient, 54-year-old Lisa Pisano of New Jersey is stable and has started dialysis, her doctors said.
A last-minute problem nixed Saturday’s launch attempt for Boeing's first astronaut flight, the latest in a string of delays over the years.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Saturday canceled his planned flight around the moon on a SpaceX vehicle because of uncertainty about when it may be possible.
Google said Friday it has made "more than a dozen technical improvements" to its artificial intelligence systems after its retooled search engine was found spitting out erroneous information.
Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).'
A daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name on the day she turned 18.
Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States.
After years of price increases and a decline in customers, fast food chains in the United States are competing with each other and offering value deals in hopes of bringing more foot traffic into their establishments.
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
It’s that familiar smell that comes after a light rain, petrichor. And it turns out, there’s a good reason we can detect it.
The authorities in the town of Platja d'Aro, on Spain's Costa Brava and around 60 miles northeast of Barcelona, have introduced fines for anyone daring to go out in public in costumes depicting genitalia or carrying sex dolls.
As weight-loss plans go, it's easy to see the allure of intermittent fasting: Eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time — often just eight hours a day.
This one's for the birds: A pigeon landed on the court during a French Open match Saturday, leading the chair umpire to use a towel to rescue the fallen fowl.
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are both one win away from advancing to the Stanley Cup final.
Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka reached the fourth round of the French Open in straight sets on Saturday.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.
The first weekend of June is shaping up to be a wet one in the Lower Mainland.
Emily Carr University of Art and Design has a new president.
Dozens of people gathered at a newly-renamed park in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning to celebrate the life of its namesake, Caroline Huebner-Makurat, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet 11 months ago.
A TTC streetcar was derailed and three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash involving a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday morning.
It could take at least 11 years to complete the refurbishment of the Pickering nuclear plant, according to documents prepared by Ontario Power Generation (OPG), however a lack of skilled workers and potential scope adjustments could impact the project.
Canadians will spend this month learning about and celebrating the cultures, languages, knowledge, histories, and traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, as June has been designated as National Indigenous History Month.
Hundreds of people and their dogs are expected in North Glenmore Park for the Calgary Humane Society’s annual Dog Jog.
Quarterback Jake Maier was glad the Calgary Stampeders had something to cheer about after an emotionally tough week.
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
The Ottawa Fire Services says a firefighter sustained is in a non-critical condition after being injured Friday evening while fighting a vehicle fire near a garage in Orleans.
A new directive from the Quebec health ministry for ambulances serving the South Shore of Montreal is raising alarm bells as some residents are now being redirected to emergency rooms much further away.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
The Cote St-Luc cat committee works to help the city's feral population and is in need of support after half its funding was cut.
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals as Edmonton smothered the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday.
The New Brunswick government has reached a tentative agreement with a local union representing social workers among other professions in the province.
With the summer season just around the corner, Halifax’s Emera Oval is now open for the public.
After days of preparation, the 10 teams competing in Sail Grand Prix in Halifax are ready to hit the water.
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
Osborne Village residents will have to find a new spot to get their caffeine fix, as the River Avenue Starbucks location is closing up shop for good.
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
A meeting in Estevan on Friday was held to discuss the need for an MRI i the community.
It’s that familiar smell that comes after a light rain, petrichor. And it turns out, there’s a good reason we can detect it.
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting nearly cost the city dearly.
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
As Saskatoon's official campaign period begins, another city council member bows out of the race.
Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking for two motorcyclists – one of whom may be “seriously injured.”
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a London police officer committed a criminal offence after a man who was arrested was 'seriously injured' by the bite of a police service dog.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
Windsor police officers say they have arrested two people and seized loaded shotguns from apartment units in the city's core.
Patti France has completed her last official day as president of St. Clair College, wrapping up four decades of work at the post-secondary institution.
After 78 years in Windsor, the doors at Playdium Lanes have closed for a final time.
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
The Brooks Bandits spread the scoring around Friday night, en route to a 5-2 victory over the Surrey Eagles in the opening game of the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, excavators and more will be on display Saturday in Lethbridge at the Big Truck Petting Zoo.
A jury was selected Friday for the trial of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder during the Coutts border protest.
Six people are facing drug and several other charges after police in Sault Ste. Marie raided a residence on Wellington Street West on Thursday evening.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
A Sault Ste. Marie man, 29, is charged with assault and mischief after disruptive incidents at two businesses just hours apart.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
