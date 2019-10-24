TORONTO -- A motorist protected a couple pushing a baby stroller by purposefully slammed into an alleged drunk driver’s Jeep barrelling through a red light, Phoenix police say.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, the Phoenix Police Department described the actions of the “hero in the form of a Chevy Cruze.” Sgt. Tommy Thompson told KNXV that the traffic camera footage “pretty much speaks for itself."

The startling video – recorded on Oct. 14 -- shows a couple, pushing a child in a stroller, stepping onto a Phoenix intersection crosswalk.

And barely a minute later, a Jeep Renegade comes barrelling towards them as it runs a red light.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze appears to notice what’s about to happen and purposefully pushes the gas -- slamming into the Jeep which ended up “just a few feet away from the pedestrians.”

And thanks to the heroic actions of the 27-year-old driver of the Chevy, the entire family survived the close call, police said.

As for the driver of the Chevy, the Facebook post said, “while she did suffer injuries, they were not life-threatening.”

Thompson said watching the footage “sent shudders down my spine to think of what might've happened to this family.”

Police said the Jeep involved was allegedly driven by Ernesto Otanez Oveso, who jumped out of the vehicle after the crash and took off on foot.

But another motorist who witnessed the incident began driving after Oveso. Thompson said Oveso told the man to go away and “actually pulled out a knife and stabbed at the driver through the window."

Oveso, 23, was eventually caught and arrested by police. He was charged with driving under the influence as well as aggravated assault.

Police told KNXV they also found a gun in the Jeep, so an additional charge of prohibited possession of a weapon was added. KNXV also reports that Oveso was a wanted man, with at least four different warrants out for his arrest.

The woman who was with Oveso at the time of the crash has not been located yet.