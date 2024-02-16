Here's where all the cases against Trump stand as he campaigns for a return to the White House

House committee tells Loblaw and Walmart to sign grocery code or risk legislation
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
From allegations of plotting to overturn a lost election to illegally stowing classified documents at his Florida estate, former President Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different cities as he vies to reclaim the White House.
The cases, totaling 91 felony counts, are winding through the courts at different speeds. Some might not reach trial this year, while one is set to begin in a matter of weeks.
A look at each case:
Special counsel Jack Smith has been leading two federal probes related to Trump, both of which have resulted in charges against the former president.
The first charges to result from those investigations came in June when Trump was indicted for mishandling top secret documents at his Florida estate. The indictment alleges that Trump repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon “plan of attack” and classified map.
A superseding indictment issued in July added charges accusing Trump of asking for surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate to be deleted after FBI and Justice Department investigators visited in June 2022 to collect classified documents he took with him after leaving the White House. The new indictment also charges him with illegally holding onto a document he’s alleged to have shown off to visitors in New Jersey.
In all, Trump faces 40 felony charges in the classified documents case. The most serious charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
Walt Nauta, a valet for Trump, and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Trump’s Florida estate, have been charged in the case with scheming to conceal surveillance footage from federal investigators and lying about it.
Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a trial date of May 20, 2024, though she has signaled that it may be pushed back.
Smith’s second case against Trump was unveiled in August when the former president was indicted in Washington on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The four-count indictment includes charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding: the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory. It says that Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, then-Vice President Mike Pence and finally Congress to overturn the legitimate results.
After a weekslong campaign of lies about the election results, prosecutors allege, Trump sought to exploit the violence at the Capitol by pointing to it as a reason to further delay the counting of votes that sealed his defeat.
In their charging documents, prosecutors referenced a half-dozen unindicted co-conspirators, including lawyers inside and outside of government who they said had worked with Trump to undo the election results and advanced legally dubious schemes to enlist slates of fake electors in battleground states won by Biden.
The Trump campaign called the charges “fake” and asked why it took two and a half years to bring them. He has pleaded not guilty.
The case had been set for trial on March 4 in federal court in Washington. But that date was canceled amid an appeal by Trump on the legally untested question of whether a former president is immune from prosecution for official acts taken in the White House. Trump's lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to intervene, but it's not clear if the justices will.
Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.
That case is set to be first to proceed to trial, with a judge setting jury selection for March 25.
Trump has already pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Each count is punishable by up to four years in prison, though it’s not clear if a judge would impose any prison time if Trump were convicted.
The counts are linked to a series of checks that were written to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for his role in paying off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who alleged a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, not long after Melania Trump gave birth to son Barron. Those payments were recorded in various internal company documents as being for a legal retainer that prosecutors say didn’t exist.
Trump is charged alongside 18 other people — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.
The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state could “find” enough votes for him to win the battleground state; of harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; an, attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.
In the months since, several of the defendants, including lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, have pleaded guilty.
A trial date for Trump and the others has not yet been set, and the case in recent weeks has been consumed by revelations of a personal relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office brought the case, and an outside prosecutor she hired.
Beyond the criminal cases, Trump has also been the subject of a civil proceeding in New York City. The state's attorney general, Letitia James, argued that Trump and his companies engaged in a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth.
A judge has ordered Trump and his companies to pay $355 million as a penalty in the case. Trump won’t have to pay out the money immediately as an appeals process plays out, but the verdict still is a stunning setback for the former president.
If he’s ultimately forced to pay, the magnitude of the penalty, on top of earlier judgments, could dramatically diminish his financial resources. And it undermines the image of a successful businessman that he’s carefully tailored to power his unlikely rise from a reality television star to a onetime — and perhaps future — president.
That ruling comes on top of the US$83.3 million Trump was ordered to pay to E. Jean Carroll in January for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store. He was already the subject of a US$5 million sexual assault and defamation verdict last year from another jury in the case.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
The Saskatchewan government says it will fight a court ruling over its school pronoun law, calling it a potential game-changing precedent when it comes to provinces' use of Charter's notwithstanding clause.
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now facing additional charges, including for conspiring to commit murder.
Video shows smoke crawling along the ceiling as passengers evacuate a Metro station in Washington, D.C., after an insulator caught fire under a rail car.
Wary airline passengers already on guard for unruly passengers and even real-life snakes on planes might have one more thing to add to their slate of possible in-flight disruptions. And it’s an icky one: Maggots.
Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rally, authorities said Friday, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.
Two people were injured in a stabbing and officer-involved shooting in the Vegreville, Alta., area Thursday night.
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now facing additional charges, including for conspiring to commit murder.
From allegations of plotting to overturn a lost election to illegally stowing classified documents at his Florida estate, former President Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different cities as he vies to reclaim the White House.
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Friday, handing the former U.S. president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
The top UN court on Friday rejected a South African request to impose urgent measures to safeguard Rafah in the Gaza Strip, but also stressed that Israel must respect earlier measures imposed late last month at a preliminary stage in a landmark genocide case.
The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Sumner County Schools.
Colorado authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a former funeral home owner they say kept a deceased woman's body in a hearse for two years at a home where police also found up to 30 cremated remains.
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for 'Oppenheimer,' which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including 'Barbie,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Poor Things' are in the mix.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Major League Baseball wants umpires to crack down on obstruction, and the commissioner's office outlined plans during a call with managers this week. MLB staff also will meet managers in person during spring training to go over enforcement.
Canada has claimed silver and bronze medals in team pursuit at the world speedskating championship.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.