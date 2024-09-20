Here's what we know about Israel's latest strike in Beirut

Israel’s military has struck the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, in a dramatic escalation in a year-long period of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese security sources say the strike targeted a top Hezbollah figure, according to multiple reports. At least eight people were killed and 59 were wounded, Lebanese health officials told The Associated Press.

Here’s the latest:

12:00 p.m. EDT: ‘Not atypical’ U.S. wasn’t aware

White House national security spokesman John Kirby says that if the IDF notified the U.S. of the impending attack, he wasn’t aware of it.

"I'm certainly not going to comment any more on those incidents than I already have. All I can assert to you is that there was no U.S. involvement, and that's really as far as I'm going to go," he said in a press scrum published by the AP.

"We'll let the IDF speak to their operations. I am certainly not aware of any pre-notification of those strikes. And that, of course, as you know, is not atypical."

11:30 a.m. EDT: Target reported, fire returned

Video published by Reuters shows a crowd gathered around a large building, where a collapsed wall reveals the structure’s interior.

The outlet is reporting the target was Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Aqil, citing two security sources in Lebanon and Israeli Army Radio. One of those security sources also told the outlet Aqil was killed alongside members of Hezbollah's prominent Radwan Unit.

Meanwhile, missiles from Israel's air defense system Iron Dome left long streaks of smoke in the air as they intercepted return fire towards northern Israel after the Beirut strike.

People gather near a damaged building at the scene of an Israeli missile strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Bilal Hussein / The Associated Press)

10:50 a.m. EDT: ‘This is now an open conflict’

“This is now an open conflict against Hezbollah and southern Lebanon,” military analyst and retired Maj. Gen. David Fraser told CTV News Channel.

He says the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has demonstrated a distinct switch in strategy this week, demonstrated by “a division of 10,000 soldiers going up to the northern border with Lebanon, (and) the fact that we’ve had the attacks on Hezbollah in the last couple of days.”

As hostilities increase, so too does the risk of instigating conflicts with other nations.

“What happens if an ambassador to another country gets killed?” Fraser asked. “You cannot control these things the way you’d like to.”

He says despite worldwide condemnation of enduring strikes and counterstrikes, ceasefire negotiations are at a standstill. He criticized Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, adding “they don’t seem to be interested in finding a political solution.”

“I worry for the 100 hostages. They’re still stuck in Gaza. It’s almost like we’ve forgotten about them.”

10:10 a.m. EDT: An explosive week

The strike comes after 48 hours of chaos in Lebanon. Earlier this week, an apparently co-ordinated operation targeting communications devices caused them to explode simultaneously.

The incident, which has been widely attributed to Israel, killed 12, injured thousands and started countless fires.

“Detonating devices in civilian areas is clearly a war crime,” Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad Friday.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more information and updates.