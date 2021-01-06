OTTAWA -- Chaos has erupted at the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of pro-Trump protesters have stormed the building in a bid to halt the certification of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Protesters smashed through windows and entered the building, with chants of “Stop the Steal,” while waving pro-Trump flags and “Make America Great Again” merchandise.

Once inside, the protesters stormed the U.S. Senate chambers, prompting an evacuation and a lockdown of the building.

Video from the chaotic scene shows police clashing with the protesters as things turned violent.

A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb the West wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A man dressed as George Washington kneels and prays near the Washington Monument with a Trump flag on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

U.S. Capitol Police hold protesters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

View from inside the Capitol as people gather on the West Front. The Capitol is currently on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/XKNKWNbHxZ — Caroline Brehman (@carolinebrehman) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: #Trump Supporters Break Glass windows at Capitol, trying to storm in.



Building on lockdown, session in recess and situation escalating: pic.twitter.com/3tVNntPNXv — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 6, 2021

- 1 person shot

- At least 1 bomb found on Capitol grounds

- Congressional chambers & offices breached by Trump supporters

- Tear gas deployed

- Capitol on lockdown



This is America Today. pic.twitter.com/5ov0GIRRlI — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) January 6, 2021