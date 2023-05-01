Here's how Canadians can watch King Charles III's coronation on May 6

As the Royal Family prepares for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, CTV News will be offering live coverage of ceremony.

As part of CTV News’ digital coverage, Executive Producer Mary Nersessian will be in London reporting on events leading up to and including the coronation. For rolling updates on the ceremony as it unfolds, follow CTVNews.ca’s live blog at the bottom of this article, launching May 6 at 4 a.m. EDT.

After the ceremony, subscribers of the Royal Dispatch will receive a special edition of the newsletter with complete coverage of the coronation.

A CTV National News special, titled “The King’s Coronation,” will also air live from London on May 6 starting at 4 a.m. EDT. Viewers can watch the special on CTV, CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca, along with the CTV and CTV News apps.

The special, led by Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, will showcase the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, beginning with the royal procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, and continuing with the ceremony itself.

Along the route, CTV National News Reporters Paul Workman, Genevieve Beauchemin, Joy Malbon and Daniele Hamamdjian will share their observations, alongside CTV News Channel Anchor Merella Fernandez and CTV’s Your Morning Host Anne-Marie Mediwake. Also offering insight and analysis will be CTV Royal Commentators Afua Hagan and Sally Osman, the former director of royal communications for the late Queen Elizabeth II and the royal household.

Covering coronation celebrations in Canada’s capital, CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos will report live from Ottawa on May 6, joined by CTV News Channel’s Senior Political Correspondent Mike Le Couteur and CTV Royal Commentator Richard Berthelsen.

Ahead of the coronation, a retrospective special titled “King Charles III: The Crown and the Quarrels” will also air May 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on CTV, CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca, along with the CTV and CTV News apps. An encore presentation will air on May 6 starting at 3 a.m. EDT.

Throughout the week, viewers can access continuing coverage from London across CTV News platforms, such as CTV National News and CTV News Channel. Up-to-the-minute details will be available through CTVNews.ca’s dedicated Royals page, the CTV News app and CTV News’ social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.