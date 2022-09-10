Here is what the accession of King Charles III looked like in Canada and the U.K.

King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday in Canada and the United Kingdom, days after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96.

Joined by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as well as his eldest son and heir Prince William, the King took part in an official accession ceremony at St. James's Palace in London, the first time one has been held since 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

The Queen died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after a 70-year reign, the longest of any British monarch.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon attended an accession ceremony at Ottawa's Rideau Hall, the official residence of the governor general of Canada. The federal government is preparing a series of events to commemorate the Queen's legacy.

Here is what the ceremonies in Canada and the U.K. looked like.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Hadrien and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and husband Whit Fraser join Chief Herald of Canada Samy Khalid as he proclaims the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and cabinet take part in a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and son Hadrien arrive to place flowers for Queen Elizabeth II prior to a ceremony to proclaim the accession of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, at Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince William signs the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III during the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the Coldstream guards cheer as the Principal Proclamation is read from the balcony overlooking Friary Court after the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, Sept. 10, 2022, where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP)

Officials and elected members of the City of London Corp., doff their hats, during the reading of the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, at the Royal Exchange in the City of London, Sept. 10, 2022. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

A 21-gun salute by the 105 Regiment Royal Artillery at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, Sept 10, 2022. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Members of Royal Artillery perform the Gun Salute to mark the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III, at Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Spectators watch the Accession Council, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch, on the big screen at Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Britain, Sept. 10, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

King Charles III waves as his convoy enters Buckingham Palace in London, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)