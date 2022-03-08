Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called "unfriendly countries" list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

The Russian government says the list, posted on its official website and shared by state media, includes countries that have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia.

It says a government commission must approve all corporate deals with companies and individuals from these countries.

Here are the countries and territories that made the list:

  • Canada
  • the United States
  • member states of the European Union
  • the United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar
  • Ukraine
  • Montenegro
  • Switzerland
  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Iceland
  • Liechtenstein
  • Monaco
  • Norway
  • San Marino
  • North Macedonia
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Micronesia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Taiwan

With files from Reuters