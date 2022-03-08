Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called "unfriendly countries" list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

The Russian government says the list, posted on its official website and shared by state media, includes countries that have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia.

It says a government commission must approve all corporate deals with companies and individuals from these countries.

Here are the countries and territories that made the list:

Canada

the United States

member states of the European Union

the United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar

Ukraine

Montenegro

Switzerland

Albania

Andorra

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Norway

San Marino

North Macedonia

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Micronesia

New Zealand

Singapore

Taiwan

With files from Reuters