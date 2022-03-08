PM Trudeau meets NATO partners in Latvia, pledges support to Baltic leaders
Live updates: Mariupol residents await evacuation news
U.S. President Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war: AP source
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Humanitarian corridors, from Syria to Ukraine
'I hope I live to reach 100': World's oldest tennis player staying put in Ukraine war zone
Museums race against time to save Ukraine's cultural treasures
How Canadians can effectively help Ukrainians
Russian families turn to Ukrainian hotline in desperate search for lost soldiers
'Big Brother is behind you': Russian teacher on Putin and the invasion
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
Fines issued after plane with Russian nationals on board grounded in Yellowknife
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
Ukrainian couples are getting married despite the backdrop of the Russian invasion