Herders in Kenya kill 10 lions, including Loonkiito, one of the country's oldest

This photo provided by Lion Guardians shows the male lion named "Loonkiito" in Amboseli National Park, in southern Kenya on Feb. 20, 2023. One of Kenya's oldest wild lions, Loonkiito, 19, was killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, May 13, 2023, bringing to 10 the number killed the previous week alone. (Philip J. Briggs/Lion Guardians via AP) This photo provided by Lion Guardians shows the male lion named "Loonkiito" in Amboseli National Park, in southern Kenya on Feb. 20, 2023. One of Kenya's oldest wild lions, Loonkiito, 19, was killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, May 13, 2023, bringing to 10 the number killed the previous week alone. (Philip J. Briggs/Lion Guardians via AP)

