

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





A helmet camera captured a skier’s terrifying experience of being buried in an avalanche in Utah.

The video shows the skier’s perspective as he travels down a slope during a trip to Guardsman Pass in Park City, Utah last week.

The man appears to ski over a small cliff before tumbling on the hill below. As he continues to slide down the hill, waves of snow can be seen periodically covering the camera before the skier eventually comes to a stop.

Seconds later, the man’s camera is completely obstructed by snow and he’s heard yelling for help.

“I’m here! Help!” the man is heard screaming between gasps of breath.

Just over a minute later, voices are heard in the distance and hands can be seen digging through the snow in front of the camera.

“We got you. We got you buddy. We’re right here,” the man’s friends tell him.

The skier then thanks his friends as he breathes in the fresh air and voices are heard cheering in the background.

“We got him!” someone shouts.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, the skier triggered the avalanche when he tumbled over the small cliff. The service said the man slid as fast as 48 km/h through the trees after his fall.

The skier was buried approximately half a metre deep in the snow with only his ski sticking out before he was rescued, the avalanche centre said.

The Utah Avalanche Center said said the man was uninjured in the incident.