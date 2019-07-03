Helicopters retrieve 7 bodies believed to be Himalayan climbers
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd shows Nanda Devi twin peaks which are connected with a razor sharp ridge with a distance of around 2 kilometers running at approximately 6666m height or 22,000 feet., seen from Chaukori in Uttarakhand, India. (AP Photo/ Maninder Kohli via Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 3:56AM EDT
LUCKNOW, India -- Officials say seven bodies believed to be from a missing team of international climbers have been evacuated in helicopters from a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain in northern India.
Local civil administrator Vijay Jogdande says the bodies were brought to Pithoragarh town in northern India's Uttarakhand state on Wednesday in Indian Air Force helicopters.
Jogdande says the seven bodies remained unidentified so far as their faces are damaged and no identifying papers were found on them.
Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran was leading three other Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian on an expedition to climb Nanda Devi East. Moran's Scotland-based company said contact with the team was lost on May 26 following an avalanche.
An eighth body hasn't been found.