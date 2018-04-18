Helicopter pilot saw warning just before fatal crash: Australia probe
An aerial view shows boats a the scene of a helicopter crash at the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Australia on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Channel 9 via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:17AM EDT
CANBERRA, Australia - Crash investigators say a pilot saw an engine malfunction warning signal moments before his helicopter crashed on Australia's Great Barrier Reef last month, killing a honeymooning couple from Hawaii and injuring a Colorado couple.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Wednesday released its preliminary report on the cause of the crash northeast of the Hamilton Island tourist resort on March 21 that killed 79-year-old Peter Hensel and his 65-year-old wife Sue.
Sue Hensel's 33-year-old daughter Emily Sheets and her 34-year-old husband Bobby escaped the crash with minor injuries. The 35-year-old pilot, who has not been identified, was not hurt.
The report said the honeymooners had been “fatally injured,” but did not elaborate. The crash investigation is continuing and has not suggested any probable cause.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Helicopter pilot saw warning just before fatal crash: Australia probe
- Legislators seek more oversight after deadly South Carolina prison violence
- Bill to protect special counsel is scuttled by Mitch McConnell
- Russia clashes again with U.S. and allies over Syria attacks
- New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane