    • Helicopter goes missing in Russia's Far East with 22 people believed on board

    A Greenpeace handout photo showing an area off Khalaktyr beach on the Kamchatka Peninsula. A Greenpeace handout photo showing an area off Khalaktyr beach on the Kamchatka Peninsula.
    Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

    The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

    It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

    The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

    The Kamchatka Peninsula is seen in this image. (Google Maps)

