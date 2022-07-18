Helicopter crashes, kills 4 during severe New Mexico fire season

Helicopter crashes, kills 4 during severe New Mexico fire season

Investigators and first responders gather at a helicopter crash site, Sunday, July 17 2022, near Las Vegas, N.M., about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque. Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

