TORONTO -- The helicopter carrying NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was filmed circling above Glendale, Calif. approximately 15 minutes before it crashed.

In a short video shared on Twitter, the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter can be seen flying overhead in foggy conditions on Sunday morning.

Glendale resident David Lyudmirksy filmed the video from his home on West California Avenue at approximately 9:29 a.m. local time. He told Storyful that he recorded the helicopter because he noticed “weird stuff happening” above his home.

Approximately 40 kilometres west of Glendale, the helicopter crashed into a hillside above Calabasas, Calif. at approximately 9:45 a.m. The crash killed everyone on board, including Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as authorities continue to scour the hillside wreckage.

The 41-year-old retired athlete was travelling by helicopter from Santa Ana, Calif. to his youth sports centre in Thousand Oaks, Calif. for a basketball tournament in which his daughter was scheduled to compete.

With files from The Associated Press