Heavy swells pound northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee charges through open waters
Large swells battered the northeast Caribbean on Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm.
The storm, which is not forecast to make landfall, was located about 350 miles (565 kilometres) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kilometres per hour) and was moving west-northwest at 12 m.p.h. (19 km/h).
Earlier this week, Lee grew from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just one day amid warm waters and limited wind shear.
"This was one of the fastest rates of strengthening in the Atlantic Basin on record," AccuWeather said in a statement.
Lee is expected to strengthen again on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm was forecast to pass well north of the northeast Caribbean in a big relief to people from the British Virgin Islands to Puerto Rico, which are still recovering from hurricanes Irma and Maria that hit in September 2017.
Tropical storm conditions were not expected for any Caribbean island, but breaking waves of up to 15 feet (five metres) were forecast for Puerto Rico and nearby territories, with authorities warning people to stay out of the water.
"We are concerned about people and boaters who may underestimate the impacts of this passing storm," said Capt. Jose Diaz of the Coast Guard sector in San Juan, Puerto Rico. "The increase in projected sea states of 10 to 15 feet severely reduces our ability to respond to a maritime distress with the full use of our resources."
The National Hurricane Center said the seas near the centre of the hurricane were expected to peak at 45 feet (14 metres).
It noted that dangerous surf and rip currents were expected to hit most of the U.S. East Coast starting Sunday, but that the hurricane's impact beyond that is still unclear.
"It is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week," the centre said.
Meanwhile, officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe warned of up to three inches (eight millimetres) of rain in a span of three hours or less for some areas, while officials in the French territories of St. Barts and St. Martin said flooding in some coastal areas was possible.
Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane into next week and is forecast to take a northward turn by Wednesday. However, its path after that remains unclear.
"Right now, the area in the United States that really needs to pay attention includes locations from the upper part of the mid-Atlantic coast to New England," said AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno.
Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.
Tropical Storm Margot became the 13th named storm after forming on Thursday evening. It was located about 970 miles (1,560 kilometres) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph) and was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early next week. It was moving west-northwest at 12 m.p.h. (19 km/h) and is expected to remain over open water.
The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecasted between 14 and 21 named storms this season. Six to 11 of them are expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five might develop into major hurricanes.
In the Pacific, Hurricane Jova spun through open waters far from Mexico's southwest coast and posed no threat to land.
It was located about 995 miles (1,600 kilometres) west of the southern tip of Baja California and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 km/h) with winds up to 65 m.p.h. (100 km/h).
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,300 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and the rising clout of the Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
Conservatives close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City are spending the final day of their convention voting on a series of changes to the party's policy handbook, including whether to adopt stances on issues around gender identity.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Canada
-
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
-
Minister urges Canadians in Morocco to contact Global Affairs after devastating quake
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has urged Canadians in Morocco to register with Global Affairs Canada after a deadly earthquake struck the country late Friday night.
-
Canadian forecasters watching point where hurricane Lee turns and journeys northwards
Atlantic Canadians will learn more about the track of hurricane Lee later this week, after it becomes clear where the powerful storm will begin its journey northwards.
-
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
-
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
World
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,300 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to reach hard-hit remote areas.
-
'Crying and screaming': Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
-
UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near plant in Ukraine
The United Nations atomic watchdog warned of a potential threat to nuclear safety due to a spike in fighting near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine as the forces of the war-torn country continued pressing their counteroffensive on Saturday.
-
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and the rising clout of the Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
President Joe Biden and his allies on Saturday announced plans to build a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe, an ambitious project aimed at fostering economic growth and political cooperation.
-
Heavy swells pound northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee charges through open waters
Large swells battered the northeast Caribbean on Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm.
Politics
-
Conservatives close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City are spending the final day of their convention voting on a series of changes to the party's policy handbook, including whether to adopt stances on issues around gender identity.
-
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
-
Conservatives promise to slash deficit and interest rates, but won't provide timeline
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer insists a Conservative government under Pierre Poilievre will commit to balancing the budget, eliminating the deficit, and helping bring down interest rates, but he won't say how long it will take to accomplish those goals.
Health
-
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
-
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
-
SpaceX can't launch its giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says
SpaceX must take a series of steps before it can launch its mega rocket again after its debut ended in an explosion, federal regulators said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Kamala Harris says hip-hop is 'the ultimate American art form' as she hosts a 50th anniversary party
Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday hosted a celebration of hip-hop's 50th anniversary with appearances by some of the music genre's pioneers and stars.
-
Toronto actress says Beyoncé 'induced' her labour during 'Renaissance' concert
A Toronto actress is calling Beyoncé her 'spiritual doula' after she started having contractions during the Renaissance concert in California on Monday.
-
Actor Devery Jacobs hopes less star-studded TIFF creates 'hunger' for indie features
Actor and producer Devery Jacobs hopes this year's less star-studded Toronto International Film Festival will put the spotlight on smaller projects and create a hunger for more independent features.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
-
UN secretary-general has urged the Group of 20 leaders to send a strong message on climate change
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged the Group of 20 top economic powers, which are responsible for more than 80 per cent of the emissions that cause global warming, to use their weekend summit to send a strong message on climate change.
-
Chevron Australia workers begin strike, threatening global LNG supply
Workers at Chevron’s liquified natural gas facilities in Australia have begun to walk off the job in a dispute that threatens as much as 7% of global supplies and could add to rising pressure on energy prices.
Lifestyle
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Victoria's Secret overhauls its racy fashion catwalk in the company's latest move to be inclusive
For more than 20 years, Victoria's Secret had bolstered its image built on a man's vision of sexiness with one big annual event: its fashion catwalk extravaganza, with supermodels like Naomi Campbell sashaying down the runway in Swarovski-crystal-covered wings, thongs and million-dollar fantasy bras.
Sports
-
New Hockey Canada boss Kathy Henderson calls Calgary summit humbling
The new head of Hockey Canada called what she heard at its summit humbling and eye-opening.
-
Soccer star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to 'help each other' after earthquake
The status of Morocco's soccer game Saturday night as part of African Cup of Nations qualifying was uncertain after an earthquake struck the country, killing more than 800 people.
-
Guerrero, Bichette lead Blue Jays past Royals 5-4 to kick off 10-game homestand
Normally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is content to keep the bat on his shoulder when he has a 3-0 count at the plate. But when he saw a fastball coming into the zone, he just couldn't resist.
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.