World

Heavy rains in Bolivia send mud crashing into the capital, leaving 1 missing and destroying homes

Soldiers recover a piece of furniture from a home flooded by a landslide caused by heavy rains in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Soldiers recover a piece of furniture from a home flooded by a landslide caused by heavy rains in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Share
La Paz, Bolivia -

A landslide caused by heavy rains after a prolonged drought in La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, flooded dozens of homes early Sunday, local authorities said. It swept away a young girl, spurred evacuations and left parts of the city without electricity.

Torrential rain on Saturday caused a river to spill its banks, dislodging mud from a southwestern La Paz neighborhood where low-slung, shoddily built dwellings dot the hillside.

The torrent of rocks and soil surged down a narrow ravine early Sunday, wrecking some two dozen homes and flooding another 40, said Juan Carlos Calvimontes, Bolivia's deputy civil defense minister.

“I lost my workshop and the cars that I had there are buried,” said auto mechanic Luis Mencias, his voice shaking as he surveyed the sea of debris.

Homes are flooded by the overflowing Pasajahuira River in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Hours after the rain subsided, rescuers were still searching for a missing 5-year-old girl in the inundated neighborhood of Bajo Llojeta. Emergency workers trudged through the boot-sucking mud on Sunday, pulling at least six residents — suffering from hypothermia, their hair matted with sludge — from the collapsed hillside. Soldiers helped clear mud from the streets.

“My daughter was with her cousins ​​when the mud came," said Grover Mendoza, the missing girl's father. “The neighbors rescued my nephews but my daughter was missing.”

The mayor of La Paz, Iván Arias, directly blamed the poor construction of houses perched on the hillside without permits.

“There are irresponsible people who destabilize the hillside and the rains drag it away, affecting the lower-lying neighborhoods,” he said.

In a visit to the site, President Luis Arce delivered aid to flood victims and vowed to hold people responsible for the illegal construction that exacerbated the damage.

“We are shocked by what happened,” he said. “This cannot be left like this. An investigation must be carried out."

The city of La Paz, nestled in a valley surrounded by high hills, is particularly prone to floods and landslides. Bolivia's rainy season is just starting after the nation suffered one of its most severe droughts in recent memory.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident

Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

  • Alberta economists predict Canadian consumers will be 'cautious' with holiday spending

    With Black Friday sales already in play and with Christmas a month away, the holiday shopping season is underway as Statistics Canada revealed last week the country's inflation rate climbed back up to two per cent in October. But even though the two-per-cent increase is in line with Bank of Canada targets, one Alberta-based economist says Canadians are "going to be very cautious," because while inflation has slowed down, prices haven't gone down.

  • Podkolzin snaps scoring slump in Oilers win over Rangers

    Vasily Podkolzin vowed there's more to come after his first goal with the Edmonton Oilers. Podkolzin scored the game’s first goal and Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist for the Oilers in a 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News