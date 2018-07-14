

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





Experts are reminding people to stay cool and hydrated, as temperatures rise in parts of central and eastern Canada.

Areas of Ontario, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Saskatchewan are expected to experience sweltering temperatures this weekend. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for several places in these provinces.

"The most important things are staying hydrated with water preferably, and to get enough rest. That might mean resting a bit more than you would normally when you’re spending time outside," Dr. Heejune Chang told CTV Winnipeg.

More than 50 people died in Quebec earlier this month after a record breaking heat wave.

Daytime temperatures in southern Manitoba are set to climb as high as 32 C on Saturday. The extreme heat is expected to come to an end on Saturday night, when a cold front will pass through the province, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures will return to a more tolerable level by Sunday.

High temperatures and humidity are also expected across Ontario throughout the weekend.

“A hot and humid air mass expected to remain in place through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the low thirties will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40,” Environment Canada said in a statement. “However, the daytime high today may be slightly below warning criteria in some areas due to cloud cover and a chance of showers. Overnight lows will remain in the low twenties providing little relief from the heat.”

A cold front is forecast to move through the area Monday night, bringing in a cooler and less humid air mass.

An upper ridge of high pressure continues to give extreme heat to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan. However, a cold front is expected to pass through late Saturday afternoon.

Kent Moore, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Toronto, said Canadians can expect scorching summers like this in the years ahead.

“The fact is the Earth is warming up. It’s been warming up for the last 40 years or so and it’s going to continue to warm up into the future. I think we can expect to see more extreme temperatures in the summertime and more heatwaves,” he said.

Environment Canada has advised people to seek out places where they can stay cool, such as shaded areas, swimming pools, or air-conditioned buildings.

They also asked that the public watch for the effects of heat illness. This includes swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Authorities have asked members of the public to keep an eye on those who could be vulnerable to extreme heat.

“Typically what happens in heatwaves it’s the elderly and people with compromised health that are caused problems,” Moore added. “When it gets warmer it’s harder for the body to get rid of heat, so it stresses internal organs.”