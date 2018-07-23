Heat wave hits Japan and South Korea
People watch the thermometer which reads 41.2 degree Celsius near Tajimi station, Gifu prefecture, central Japan on July 18, 2018. (Yoshiaki Sakamoto/Kyodo News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 2:04AM EDT
TOKYO - Searing hot temperatures are forecast for wide swaths of Japan and South Korea in a long-running heat wave that's killed at least two dozen people.
The mercury is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Monday in the city of Nagoya in central Japan and reach 37 in Tokyo.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency says the country's highest-ever morning low was recorded in the city of Gangneung, where the temperature was 31 at 6:45 a.m. The morning low in Seoul was 29.
Hundreds of people have been rushed to Japanese hospitals with heat stroke symptoms in the more than week-long heat wave. Deaths have been reported almost every day.
Authorities in Japan warned people to stay inside and use air conditioning.