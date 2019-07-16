Hearing set for former nurse charged with raping patient
This photo provided by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Nathan Sutherland. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:32AM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — A former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix is scheduled Tuesday to appear in court.
The pretrial conference for Nathan Sutherland comes more than a month after he lost an appeal of a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases. It’s unclear whether Sutherland has since taken the test.
The 30-year-old patient, who had been living at Hacienda Healthcare since 1992, gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.
Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.
Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Hacienda fired Sutherland after his arrest.
He has since given up his nursing license.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Building collapses in India; 3 dead, several feared trapped
- 'Many people agree with me': Trump digs in on tweets widely denounced as racist
- Hearing set for former nurse charged with raping patient
- Benin readies for return of treasures taken by France
- Wedges and dog whistles: Trump's tweets up the ante of divisive politics