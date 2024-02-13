Head of UN's nuclear watchdog warns Iran 'not entirely transparent' on atomic program

Flights cancelled as winter storm heads for Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that Iran is “not entirely transparent” regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon “in our hands.”
Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, just across the Persian Gulf, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, alluded to remarks made this weekend by Ali Akbar Salehi. Grossi noted “an accumulation of complexities” in the wider Middle East amid Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Iran, after the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels. Tehran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to build several weapons if it chooses. However, U.S. intelligence agencies and others assess that Iran has yet to begin a weapons program. Israel long has been believed to have its own nuclear weapons program.
Iran is "presenting a face which is not entirely transparent when it comes to its nuclear activities. Of course this increases dangers," Grossi said. "There's loose talk about nuclear weapons more and more, including in Iran recently. A very high official said, in fact, we have everything, it's disassembled. Well, please let me know what you have."
Iran, as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, has pledged to allow the IAEA to visit its atomic sites to ensure its program is peaceful. Tehran also agreed to additional oversight from the IAEA as part of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Grossi did not identify the Iranian official who made the comment. However, in an Iranian state television show late Sunday, Salehi said that the country had all it needed to build a weapon.
"We have all the (pieces) of nuclear science and technology. Let me give an example," Salehi said. "What does a car need? It needs a chassis, it needs an engine, it needs a steering wheel, it needs a gearbox. Have you made a gearbox? I say yes. An engine? But each one is for its own purpose."
Salehi made a similar comment Saturday.
"We have it in our hands," he said then.
Since 2022, Iranian officials have spoken openly about something long denied by Tehran as it enriches uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material: the Islamic Republic is ready to build an atomic weapon at will. That includes Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who told Al Jazeera that Tehran has the ability to build nuclear weapons but does not intend to do so.
Salehi's comments represent an escalation. He served as the head of the civilian Atomic Energy Organization of Iran under then-President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran's theocracy who reached the 2015 deal with world powers.
The hardening of Iran's position comes as militias it arms in the region -- Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels -- have launched attacks targeting Israel. The Houthis continue to attack commercial shipping in the region, sparking repeated airstrikes from the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile Tuesday, Iran released footage of a ballistic missile being fired off the Shahid Mahdavi, a container ship transformed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard into a floating base. The footage showed a Fateh missile fired from a launcher disguised as a shipping container, potentially meaning Iran could hide the launcher on other vessels.
___
Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
Canada's defence minister chose his words carefully when asked to respond to Donald Trump's suggestion the U.S. might not protect those NATO allies not spending enough on defence from Russia.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Some areas could see 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
The Ontario government says it wants to hear from taxpayers on the future of taxing pollution in the province.
Unhoused people have a fundamental right to live in encampments, and that right is violated when authorities tear them down, Canada's housing advocate says.
Some Canadian post-secondary institutions are looking to pair up students with seniors who have extra living space in response to rising rent prices.
Expectations of an impending ground invasion are mounting in Rafah in the south of Gaza, following a wave of air attacks that provided cover for an Israeli hostage rescue mission.
The world has entered an era of increasing instability as countries around the globe boost military spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Hamas attack on Israel and China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that Iran is 'not entirely transparent' regarding its atomic program, particularly after an official who once led Tehran's program announced the Islamic Republic has all the pieces for a weapon 'in our hands.'
Armenia said on Tuesday that four of its soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani fire along the two countries' heavily militarized border, the first fatal incident since they began negotiating a deal to end more than 30 years of intermittent war last year.
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers are marching toward the capital to demand guaranteed crop prices, renewing a movement from two years ago that succeeded in getting the government to repeal contentious new agricultural laws.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to extend the delay in his election interference trial, saying he is immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The federal government says it is increasing student loan forgiveness for rural doctors and nurses by 50 per cent, in an effort to attract more medical professionals to smaller and under-served Canadian communities.
Allowing international students to work more than 20 hours a week could distract from their studies and undermine the objective of temporary foreign worker programs, public servants warned the federal government in 2022.
The EU's adoption of a law to set aside windfall profits made on frozen Russian central bank assets was an important measure and Canada is working with allies to go further to make Moscow pay for damages in Ukraine, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more salad kits to a recall that started last week due to possible Listeria contamination.
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
The casts of “Barbie” and "Oppenheimer gathered Monday for the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon along with other Oscar hopefuls coming together for photos, hugs and congratulations.
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
Taylor Swift was smothered by her celebrity suite-mates at Allegiant Stadium when her significant other Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs clinched an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
BlackBerry Ltd. says it's taking action to streamline costs, including cutting jobs, as part of the ongoing process to separate two of its business divisions.
The Body Shop, the British beauty and cosmetics retail chain, said on Tuesday that it has appointed insolvency administrators after years of financial struggles.
Queen Bee Millinery, located in downtown Perth, has been invited to the first ever International Hat Exhibition in Milan, Italy from Feb. 16 to 18 for Milan Fashion Week.
More than 600 people named a cockroach after an ex-lover or a vexing boss last year, prompting the Toronto Zoo to renew the campaign this Valentine’s Day.
Ash Wednesday, the solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Christianity's most penitent season, will fall on Valentine's Day this year.
Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look, announcing Monday evening an extended partnership with TaylorMade Golf to launch a lifestyle brand that will be called Sun Day Red.
With the Toronto Blue Jays home opener just weeks away, the franchise is showcasing what changes fans can expect the next time they catch a game at Rogers Centre – and one may be worth raising a glass for…or really, the opposite.
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.