Head of lettuce that outlasted Liz Truss projected onto U.K. parliament

The troubled premiership of Liz Truss lasted only six weeks, after the U.K. prime minister's economic plans wilted from public backlash.

U.K. news outlet The Daily Star had livestreamed a head of lettuce for a week to see if it would last longer than Liz Truss's leadership.

Now, that iceberg lettuce has been projected onto the Palace of Westminster --- the historic hall that symbolizes British democracy.

Watch the video at the top of this article to see for yourself.