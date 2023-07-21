He killed his ailing wife. A Cyprus court ruled it was manslaughter, not murder

A police officer escorts the Briton David Hunter from the grounds of the courthouse complex after a trial on a premeditated murder charge in the death of his wife, in Paphos, Cyprus, Friday, July 21, 2023. A Cyprus court has found Hunter, who killed his ailing wife in their home, guilty of manslaughter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) A police officer escorts the Briton David Hunter from the grounds of the courthouse complex after a trial on a premeditated murder charge in the death of his wife, in Paphos, Cyprus, Friday, July 21, 2023. A Cyprus court has found Hunter, who killed his ailing wife in their home, guilty of manslaughter. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

