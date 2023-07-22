He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case

New York State police officers move a metal cabinet as law enforcement searches the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File) New York State police officers move a metal cabinet as law enforcement searches the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social