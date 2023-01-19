Hawaiian lawmakers propose charging travellers for visits to state parks, trails
Lawmakers opened a new session of the Hawaii State Legislature on Wednesday with proposals to provide more tax relief to working families and impose fees on travellers using popular state parks and trails.
Lawmakers also vowed to hold hearings on ethics reform bills after two former lawmakers last year pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in office in exchange for influencing legislation.
House Speaker Scott Saiki said he favored expanding the earned income tax credit, which he estimated would help about 100,000 working households.
He said there have been some proposals to offer food or rental tax credits, but he believes enlarging the earned income tax credit would provide relief at “one entry point.” He didn't offer a specific dollar amount, saying “we'll see what happens” during the session.
Gov. Josh Green told reporters after the House and Senate opening ceremonies that he supported Saiki a “thousand percent” on the tax credit. He said he would propose US$306 million in tax relief for working families during his State of the State speech next Monday.
Green, who is just one month into his first term as governor, said he didn't expect much conflict with the House and Senate, though they may have some different opinions.
“We all want the same thing, which is to make Hawaii affordable, to have a good housing inventory and probably keep our climate intact,” Green said. “There's not much else right now that's on people's minds.”
Green is a Democrat and Democrats hold overwhelming majorities in both the House and Senate.
Senate President Ron Kouchi said he believes the state could raise US$20 million to US$40 million a year in fees from tourists visiting state parks. He reiterated that he preferred this approach to Green's proposal to charge a fee to travellers arriving at the airport.
“I'm committed to work with him to get the resources we need from the people we agree should be paying to take care of our natural resources,” Kouchi said in remarks on the Senate floor.
On housing, House Majority Leader Rep. Nadine Nakamura said her caucus aims to provide US$300 million to promote the construction of affordable housing.
Lawmakers also vowed to follow through to ensure the Department of Hawaiian Homelands effectively uses US$600 million appropriated last year to provide housing to Native Hawaiians.
On ethics reform, the House and Senate say they will evaluate legislation and rule changes recommended by the House Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct. The House created the panel last year after the bribery charges came to light.
Former Sen. Kalani English, who admitted accepting US$18,000 cash and Las Vegas hotel rooms from a Honolulu businessman, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Former Rep. Ty Cullen is due to be sentenced in April. He admitted accepting US$23,000 in cash and New Orleans casino chips from the same businessman.
House Judiciary Chairperson David Tarnas said he aimed to hold a hearing for every bill resulting from the commission's recommendations.
Tarnas said he asked each House member to read the panel's report carefully, examine the recommendations and study the commission's hearings.
“The whole point here is to try to improve transparency in our operations here so we can improve people's trust in us,” Tarnas told reporters.
One commission recommendation was to require lawmakers to disclose certain relationships with lobbyists. The panel also suggested requiring committee chairpersons to say why they are deferring a measure or not scheduling a bill for public hearing.
House Rep. Nadine Nakamura, the chairperson for the House rules committee, said she would look at the commission's ideas for changing rules and consider what reforms could be adopted now and what could wait until later. She said her committee is considering holding public hearings to get the public's input on the rule-change proposals.
Kouchi told reporters the Senate would consider the ethics reform legislation. Potential rule changes would be brought to the caucus, “and we'll see what happens,” he said.
He said the Senate hopes to quickly meet one of the commission's recommendations, which is to post online reports on the spending of individual legislator allowances.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Canada
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard northern Ontario sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern court in the sexual assault case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Canadian military shrinking footprint in Middle East to free up troops for other missions
The Canadian Armed Forces is shrinking its footprint in the Middle East to free up troops for missions in Europe and elsewhere.
World
-
U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis.
-
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan signals May 14 date for his biggest election test
President Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Wednesday that Turkiye would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than he had earlier flagged, setting the clock ticking on perhaps the most consequential vote in the century-long history of the republic.
-
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
-
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
-
Hawaiian lawmakers propose charging travellers for visits to state parks, trails
Lawmakers opened a new session of the Hawaii State Legislature on Wednesday with proposals to provide more tax relief to working families and impose fees on travellers using popular state parks and trails.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
-
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
-
MPs launch study into federal McKinsey contracts, seeking documents and minister testimony
A House of Commons committee has agreed to study the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, and will be seeking considerable documentation from both the firm and federal officials.
Health
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?
Now artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images you can conjure in seconds from a smartphone app.
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
Entertainment
-
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as 'Man In the Mirror,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.'
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
-
K-pop star Jin of BTS completes basic training for military service in South Korea
The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS has completed five weeks of basic training as part of his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Business
-
P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Tide detergent maker Procter and Gamble Co. raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits.
-
Severe weather in Canada caused $3.1 billion in insured damages in 2022
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe weather caused $3.1 billion in insured damage in Canada in 2022, from flooding to storms to Hurricane Fiona.
-
Calgary tech firm Benevity lays off 137 workers, cites poor market conditions
A Calgary tech company says weak market conditions are to blame for its decision to lay off 14 per cent of its workforce this week.
Lifestyle
-
'Toxic behaviour' and how to deal with it: An expert's top tips
Dealing with toxic family members is challenging, but registered psychologist Natasha Williams says setting realistic expectations can help relationships survive.
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Kim Kardashian buys Attallah Cross pendant worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has acquired the diamond-lined Attallah Cross pendant worn on several occasions by Diana, Princess of Wales for £163,800 (about US$200,000).
Sports
-
Murray edges Kokkinakis after 4 a.m. at Australian Open
The times on the clock shifted from p.m. to a.m., the day from Thursday to Friday, and Andy Murray never wavered, never relented, no matter that he faced a two-set hole at the Australian Open, no matter that he is 35 and possesses an artificial hip, no matter that this was the longest and latest-finishing match of his long, illustrious career.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.
-
Soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash
Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday.
Autos
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.