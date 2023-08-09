Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee

With multiple wildfires burning on the Hawaiian island of Maui, residents are witnessing dramatic scenes of devastation as they flee their homes.

A video captured by a man leaving his house in Lahaina on Tuesday shows flames engulfing multiple homes. Jayson Duque is heard saying these houses had been burned before.

The fire in Lahaina, on the western part of Maui, has led to extensive evacuations.

Thick smoke clouds were visible in various locations across the island while power outages were also reported.

The wildfires are fuelled by powerful winds from Hurricane Dora. High wind warnings were issued for many parts of the state of Hawaii, with gusts over 105 km/h, according to local reports.

With files from Reuters