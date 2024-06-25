World

    • Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 102 after woman determined to have died from fire injuries

    Photos of victims are displayed under white crosses at a memorial for the August 2023 wildfire victims, above the Lahaina Bypass highway, Dec. 6, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) Photos of victims are displayed under white crosses at a memorial for the August 2023 wildfire victims, above the Lahaina Bypass highway, Dec. 6, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
    Share
    HONOLULU -

    The death toll from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century has risen to 102, authorities in Hawaii said Monday.

    Claudette Heermance, 68, died in hospice care in Honolulu on March 28 of injuries suffered in the fire which devastated the historic town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui last year.

    The Maui Police Department announced the death, citing information from the Honolulu medical examiner's office.

    Heermance suffered burns on 20% of her body and her case was complicated by multiple other conditions, said Dr. Masahiko Kobayashi, the Honolulu medical examiner.

    She was initially taken to Maui's hospital the day of the fire but was flown to Oahu the next day to be treated at the state's only burn unit. She entered hospice nearly four months later.

    Other causes of death included cardiovascular disease, end-stage renal disease and pressure ulcers, said another official from the medical examiner’s office who refused to give her name.

    The Aug. 8 wildfire was already the deadliest to hit the United States in over a century. The flames tore through the historic town of Lahaina, incinerating some 3,000 buildings and displacing 12,000 residents.

    Many weren't able to get out in time to escape the blaze. Some jumped in the ocean to seek refuge from the flames.

    Officials confirmed the 101st death in February.

    The fire victims ranged in age from 7 to 97, but more than two-thirds were in their 60s or older, according to the Maui police’s list of known victims.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Judge partially lifts Trump hush money gag order

    A New York judge partially lifted a gag order on Donald Trump on Tuesday following the Republican presidential candidate's conviction on criminal charges stemming from an effort to influence the 2016 election by buying a porn star's silence.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News