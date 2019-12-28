HONOLULU -- Authorities say a search is expected to resume Saturday morning for a person missing after a Hawaii tour helicopter crashed, killing at least six people.

Officials announced Friday that the remains of six of the people on board had been found and there were no indications that anybody survived. They said the search for the final missing person would resume depending on weather.

Authorities have not named those on board and said families are being notified. The helicopter was set to tour Kauai's Na PaliCoast, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii and was featured in the film "Jurassic Park."