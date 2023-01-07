'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.

Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter

Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social