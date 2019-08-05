8chan, the controversial website that encourages its users to “embrace infamy,” went offline Monday after its network and security provider, Cloudflare, terminated service after reports that the El Paso gunman posted a ‘manifesto’ to the site just before the shooting.

8chan is an online forum containing mostly image and message boards, where users can communicate anonymously and share content in a barely-moderated setting.

“We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer effective at midnight tonight Pacific Time,” wrote Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince in a blog post. “The rationale is simple: they have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths. Even if 8chan may not have violated the letter of the law in refusing to moderate their hate-filled community, they have created an environment that revels in violating its spirit.”

Prince referenced that “this is not an isolated incident,” where a shooter has posted about their crimes prior to the act. Both the Poway synagogue shooter and the Christchurch mosque shooter posted on the site before their respective acts of violence – the latter referenced in the El Paso shooter’s uploaded ‘manifesto.’

Prince wrote that the company “did not take this decision lightly” as they “feel incredibly uncomfortable about playing the role of content arbiter,” but they “draw the line at platforms that demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design.”

“8chan has crossed that line,” wrote Prince.

This is the second time that Cloudflare has terminated a site due to their content. In 2017. the company removed neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer from its services.

On the official 8chan Twitter account they acknowledged Cloudflare’s decision, and said that there “may be some downtime in the next 24-48 hours.”

As of Monday morning, one of 8chans administrators posted on Twitter that the site will be back online as soon as they migrate to a new service.

Frederick Brennan, the creator of 8chan, welcomed Cloudflare’s decision in a tweet, writing; “Finally this nightmare might have an end…They could have prevented this and chose not to.”