Hate crimes unit investigates Ginsburg poster graffiti
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 8:38AM EDT
New York Police Department's hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was defaced with an anti-Semitic image and language.
WNBC says a photo was tweeted of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and police.
On the poster, the word "DIE" was written over the justice's forehead and "JEW" was over her glasses. There was a swastika over her mouth.
The NYPD said on Twitter: "There is no room for hate in NYC."
Subway officials say the graffiti had been removed.
The poster advertises a book about Ginsburg.