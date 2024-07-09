World

    • Harvey Weinstein prosecutors probe more alleged 'violent sexual assaults'

    Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 29, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson / AP Photo) Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 29, 2024. (Julia Nikhinson / AP Photo)
    NEW YORK -

    Prosecutors are investigating "additional violent sexual assaults" they say former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein committed and intend to seek a new indictment, a prosecutor said in a court hearing on Tuesday.

    Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said the additional assaults Weinstein allegedly committed in Manhattan were still within the statute of limitations to be charged as crimes.

    Weinstein was found guilty on rape allegations in 2020 in a milestone for the #MeToo movement, but New York state's highest court in April threw out his conviction.

    Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, said it was unfair for prosecutors to seek to add additional victims to the case after the conviction was overturned.

    "Once again we have a hotline: '1-800 Get Harvey,'" Aidala said in court.

    (Reporting by Jack Queen in New York. Editing by Bill Berkrot)

