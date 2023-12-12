Harvard says it stands by its president after comments at congressional hearing on antisemitism
Harvard says it is standing by its president, Claudine Gay, after her comments last week at a U.S. congressional hearing on antisemitism.
The school issued a statement via X, formerly Twitter, attributed to The Harvard Corporation, writing, "In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay."
This is a breaking news update. The previous story from The Associated Press follows below.
Harvard President Claudine Gay awaited word Tuesday on her fate as leader of the prestigious Ivy League school following her comments last week at a congressional hearing on antisemitism.
Only months into her leadership, Gay came under intense scrutiny following the hearing in which she and two of her peers struggled to answer questions about campus antisemitism.
Their academic responses provoked a backlash from Republican opponents, along with alumni and donors who say the university leaders are failing to stand up for Jewish students on their campuses.
Some lawmakers and donors to the the university called for Gay to step down, following the resignation of Liz Magill as president of the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The Harvard Corporation, the university's highest governing body, met Monday. It was expected to release a statement on Tuesday about Gay.
The Harvard Crimson student newspaper reported Tuesday that Gay, who became Harvard's first Black president in July, will remain in office with the support of the Harvard Corporation following the conclusion of the board's meeting. It cited an unnamed source familiar with the decision.
The university did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
A petition signed by more than 600 faculty members asked the school's governing body to keep Gay in charge.
In an interview with The Crimson last week, Gay said got caught up in a heated exchange at the House committee hearing and failed to properly denounce threats of violence against Jewish students.
"What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community -- threats to our Jewish students -- have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged," Gay said.
Testimony from Gay and Magill drew intense national backlash, as have similar responses from the president of MIT, who also testified before the Republican-led House Education and Workforce Committee.
Rahm suspended by PGA Tour for signing with LIV Golf
The PGA Tour has notified Jon Rahm he has been suspended for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, a formality that is more about the benefits to the players Rahm leaves behind.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
After years of controversy, economy appears a 'turning point' for Trudeau's Liberals: experts
As the governing Liberals continue to slide in the polls, the slow-moving hurricane that may actually end up blowing them away appears to be the economy.
NEW How to access the new Canadian Dental Care Plan
On Monday, the federal government unveiled the details of its new Canadian Dental Care Plan, building on the pre-existing Canada Dental Benefit, stating that access to oral health care should not depend on a person's ability to pay. Here's what you need to know.
UPDATED 'Technical issue' affecting parcel deliveries now resolved: Canada Post
A 'technical issue' that prevented Canada Post from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada has now been fixed, the postal service says.
Piles of oranges at North Vancouver dump draw food waste concerns
A woman from Metro Vancouver is speaking out after spotting mounds of mandarin oranges discarded at the dump.
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
Israel and the U.S. face growing isolation over Gaza as offensive grinds on with no end in sight
Israel and the United States were increasingly isolated as they faced global calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, including a non-binding vote expected to pass at the United Nations later on Tuesday. Israel has pressed ahead with an offensive against Gaza's Hamas rulers that it says could go on for weeks or months.
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
A pregnant Texas woman whose fetus has a fatal condition left the state to get an abortion elsewhere before the state Supreme Court on Monday rejected her unprecedented challenge of one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.
Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to grim mood as Biden's aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on Capitol Hill to a darker mood than when he swooped in last winter for a hero's welcome, as the Russian invasion is grinding into a third year and U.S. funding hangs in balance.
Putin visits a shipyard to oversee the commissioning of new Russian nuclear submarines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday travelled to a shipyard to attend the commissioning of new nuclear submarines, a visit that showcased the country's nuclear might amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Suicide bomber attacks police station in northwest Pakistan, killing 23 officers and wounding 32
A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station's main gate in northwest Pakistan early Tuesday, killing at least 23 troops and wounding 32 others, and causing a part of the building to collapse upon impact, the military and officials said.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
U.S. president not making much fuss over Canada's 3% tax on web giants, Trudeau says
Canada's tax on Netflix and other foreign digital services companies may be a major irritant for the U.S. tech sector, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it doesn't seem to be much concern to President Joe Biden.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive.
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
If anything about Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
Choice Hotels goes hostile in US$8 billion takeover bid for Wyndham after being repeatedly rebuffed
Choice Hotels is launching a hostile takeover offer for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after repeated attempts to reach a deal with the rival hotel chain were rebuffed.
Netflix to squeak past Disney+ in U.S. advertising revenue in 2024: report
Netflix is set to pull ahead of Disney+ in the race for U.S. advertising dollars next year as price hikes and a password-sharing crackdown pull more viewers to its ad-supported plan, an Insider Intelligence report projected.
A U.S. federal court jury has decided that Google's Android app store has been protected by anti-competitive barriers that have damaged smartphone consumers and software developers, dealing a blow to a major pillar of a technology empire.
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Ohtani's Dodgers contract has US$680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually
Shohei Ohtani will receive just US$20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons.
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched the referee in the face at the end of a top-flight match.
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.