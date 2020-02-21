TORONTO -- Harry and Meghan are rebranding again.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties last month, will not be permitted to use the word “royal” for their private initiatives, their spokesperson told several U.K. media outlets.

The couple will announce a new name for their non-profit organization this spring, the statement added.

Last year, the couple submitted trademark applications for the “Sussex Royal” brand and planned to launch the “Sussex Royal Foundation” this year. The trademark applications were filed “as protective measures,” the statement said, and have been removed.

“(G)iven the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement cited by U.K. media said.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” it continued.

The name “SussexRoyal” is currently both the address for Harry and Meghan’s recently launched website and their popular Instagram account, which has more than 11 million followers.