TORONTO -- Harry and Meghan will no longer use their "royal highness" titles or receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

Referring to the family as simply, “Harry, Meghan and Archie” in a statement released Saturday, the Queen wished the couple well on their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” read the statement.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

