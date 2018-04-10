Harry and Meghan don't have to invite politicians to wedding
Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, on their first official public engagement in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Gregory Katz, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 11:27AM EDT
LONDON -- It will be friends and family, rather than politicians and world leaders, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Kensington Palace says "it has been decided that an official list of political leaders -- both U.K. and international -- is not required" for the wedding.
That means U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are not among 600 people invited to the May 19 ceremony at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.
Many politicians and world leaders attended the much larger wedding of Harry's older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton. Unlike William, Harry is not likely one day to occupy the throne.
A person with knowledge of the guest list who spoke on condition of anonymity says former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also are not invited.
