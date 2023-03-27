Harris visits Ghana's president, promises aid, investments

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social