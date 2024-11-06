World

    • Harris to concede defeat to Trump in evening speech, sources tell Reuters

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech conceding defeat in the presidential election to Donald Trump at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.

    More details to come...

    (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Scott Malone)

