Harris speaks about creating economic opportunity for Latino men; Trump airs familiar grievances

Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday said she would work to bring more funds to community banks to help Latino men secure small business loans, while Republican Donald Trump's economic roundtable aimed at Latino voters devolved into a tirade of insults against his opponent.
Harris said in an interview with Telemundo that "we need to construct a strong economy that supports the working class."
"I know that Hispanic men often have more difficulty securing loans from banks because of their connections and the fact that things aren't necessarily set up so that they will qualify," she said in an interview in English that was translated into Spanish. "For that reason, I'm focused on seeing what we can do to bring more capital to community banks that better understand the community so we can give them that kind of loans."
In response to Trump's claims that she was a socialist, she said: "I'm a capitalist. I'm a pragmatic capitalist."
Trump, meanwhile, described Harris as "lazy," railed against green energy and talked about "extreme" presidential power during remarks at his golf club in Doral, a Miami suburb.
Insisting President Joe Biden did not need congressional approval to curb illegal immigration, he said: "As president, you have tremendous -- it's called extreme power. You have extreme power."
Trump also continued to hammer Harris as "low IQ" and invoked a racist trope, calling her "lazy as hell" for not holding any public events Tuesday. She was in Washington for meetings and was scheduled for TV interviews with Telemundo and NBC after more than two straight weeks of campaigning.
"Who the hell takes off when you have 14 days left?" he asked.
The Trump and Harris campaigns see what could be an election-deciding opportunity with Latino men, who could swing the outcome in states such as Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada if their traditional support for Democrats erodes. Trump believes he's made inroads among Latino men. Harris' team is seeking to shore up support within the same group with the election just two weeks away.
The effort sets up a question of whether memories of a Trump presidency or the promise of new policies under Harris will do more to energize Latino voters.
"We are very confident that these policies resonate because we've seen them resonate in speeches and focus groups," said Matt Barreto, a Harris campaign pollster. "It speaks to Latino men in particular about being successful and achieving the American dream."
In 2020, AP VoteCast found that nine per cent of voters nationwide identified as Latino, and 63 per cent of them backed Biden in the election. That race was defined broadly by the pandemic that shut down much of the country, whereas this year's race has issues such as the economy, immigration, abortion rights and democracy at the forefront.
Harris said she would work to double the number of registered apprenticeships. She is stressing how she would remove college degree requirements for certain federal government jobs and encourage private employers to do likewise. Harris also wants to provide forgivable loans worth up to US$20,000 each to one million small businesses.
During Trump's event, he sat after his opening remarks as elected officials and business leaders who are Latino praised the economy during his administration, thanking him specifically for tax cuts he signed in 2017.
Later, he claimed that he had recently seen a solar field "that looked like it took up half the desert."
"It's all steel and glass and wires. And it looks like hell," he says. "You see rabbits, they get caught in it." Trump often rails against wind power, claiming the turbines "kill all the birds" and confuse whales.
At the close of the event, Latino faith leaders prayed over Trump, his head bowed as some placed their hands on his shoulders. Guillermo Maldonado, senior pastor of King Jesus International Ministry, said during the prayer that "there's a higher assignment for him to finish with this nation."
Both campaigns were jockeying for an edge with the increasingly diverse electorate in the closing weeks of the campaign. Harris has also focused on Black men, to whom she also pitched the forgivable loans for small businesses. She went on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" to appeal to younger women, while Trump has appeared on podcasts to target younger men.
In a close race, the Harris campaign is betting that Latino men are getting more attuned to policy specifics as the election draws closer.
Based on focus groups, Barreto said the Harris campaign found that Latino men in particular wanted access to apprenticeships that could give people without college degrees access to a financially stable career.
The latest Labor Department figures show there are 641,044 registered apprenticeships, an increase from the Trump administration, when apprenticeships peaked in 2020 at 569,311. Doubling that figure, as Harris has proposed, would put the total number of apprenticeships at roughly 1.2 million over four years.
Latino men also expressed a need for access to capital and credit to start companies, as the Treasury Department reported on Oct. 10 that Latino business ownership is up 40 per cent over pre-pandemic levels and could keep climbing with better financing options.
Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be on Univision's "El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo," a syndicated radio show, this week, while Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be interviewed this week by Univision's nationally syndicated afternoon radio program "El Free-Guey Show." Emhoff will also be interviewed by Alex "El Genio" Lucas on Nueva Network Radio.
Trump hopes to convince Latinos that they can trust a fellow businessman such as himself, even as he's also called for the mass deportation of immigrants in the country illegally.
"Hispanic people -- they say you can't generalize, but I think you can -- they have wonderful entrepreneurship and they have -- oh, do you have such energy. Just ease up a little bit, OK? Ease up," Trump said at an Oct. 12 event. "You have great ambition, you have great energy, very smart, and you really do like natural entrepreneurs."
------
Boak reported from Washington. Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon and Stephany Matat in Miami and Kevin Freking and Alana Durkin Richer in Washington also contributed to this report.
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
None of the more than 1,600 Canadians currently registered in Cuba have requested consular assistance in returning to Canada, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
None of the more than 1,600 Canadians currently registered in Cuba have requested consular assistance in returning to Canada, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
Large chunks of Cuba continue to be without power as the death toll climbs to seven following Tropical Storm Oscar hitting the country's east coast, delaying a resolution to their nationwide blackout.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will participate in an interview on Friday with popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who has a devoted following in the tens of millions of listeners.
Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Tuesday said she would work to bring more funds to community banks to help Latino men secure small business loans, while Republican Donald Trump's economic roundtable aimed at Latino voters devolved into a tirade of insults against his opponent.
South Korea warned Tuesday it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia, as both North Korea and Russia denied the movements.
Rudy Giuliani must turn over sports memorabilia and other prized possessions to two Georgia election workers who won a US$148 million defamation judgment against him, including his New York City apartment, more than two dozen luxury watches and a 1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Groups in Russia created and helped spread viral disinformation targeting Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, a senior U.S. intelligence official said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't think his leadership is in danger, one day before a highly anticipated Liberal caucus meeting where his future at the helm of the Liberal party is expected to be up for discussion.
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Consumers in Canada are being told to check their freezers after hundreds of frozen waffle products were recalled for fears of a possible Listeria contamination. The voluntary recall was just the latest in a string of listeria-related recalls in North America.
A partial autopsy has revealed that former One Direction singer Liam Payne had multiple substances in his system when he plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A U.S.-based food manufacturer that supplies frozen waffles to major grocery chains across North America has launched a voluntary recall over concerns its products carry the potential for illness.
A massive space rock, estimated to be the size of four Mount Everests, slammed into Earth more than 3 billion years ago — and the impact could have been unexpectedly beneficial for the earliest forms of life on our planet, according to new research.
The estimated population of North Atlantic right whales increased in 2023, but a group of international marine scientists say human behaviour still poses a significant threat to the critically endangered species.
In the fight against cyber attackers, they reason AI can help just as much as it harms.
An initial toxicology report for ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died last week after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, showed that he had cocaine in his system after his death, an Argentine official said.
It was lights, cameras, and action at a beachfront Manitoba community last week as a Hollywood movie shoot took over the town once again.
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Quebec television executive Marie-Philippe Bouchard's appointment as the next president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada comes with big challenges at the beleaguered public broadcaster, say observers who emphasized the need for renewed trust and a revamped funding model.
Canada's labour tribunal says the federal government's directive to end the countrywide rail shutdown in August marked an 'unprecedented' move.
Small businesses on Prince Edward Island are calling for the removal of the $50.25 Confederation Bridge toll.
A Manitoba company competed against the cream of the crop at the world's largest dairy expo and came out the big cheese.
A manufacturer in Saskatchewan is looking to set a new record by building the world's longest trampoline.
Summer might be the most popular season for tourism to Europe, but it hardly promises a calm, cool and collected experience.
Former Manchester United and Atlético Madrid striker Diego Forlán is set to make his professional tennis debut in November, when he will compete in an ATP doubles event in his native Uruguay.
Tua Tagovailoa does not want to be the face of traumatic brain injuries in the NFL, but he knows that's the reality confronting him after his latest concussion.
A parliamentary committee will not question the coaches of the national women's soccer team about the Paris Olympics cheating scandal, after Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs voted against launching a study today.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
A newly minted Winnipegger is hoping a world record attempt will help bring awareness for the need for more pump track facilities in the city.
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a 'hero' after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University's Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.
Looking for a scare with good intentions this Halloween season? The ghosts and ghouls of Eganville, Ont. invite families to tour the Haunted Walk at Lekbor Manor.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
British Columbia's highest court has weighed in on a dispute over an inflatable hot tub a couple set up on their condo's patio – potentially bringing a close to the years-long conflict.
A Vancouver couple who live across the street from McBride Park on the city's west side say they repeatedly told the city a tree on the southern edge of the park posed a danger – but nothing was done.
The search for a man who went missing amid last weekend’s atmospheric river in Coquitlam, B.C., has entered its third day.
TTC staff are recommending that the transit service ban lithium-ion-powered mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes through the winter months due to the risk of fire in adverse conditions such as salty roads.
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
A driver has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW that led to the closure of all but one eastbound lane of traffic during rush hour on Tuesday.
Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting late last week in northeast Calgary.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
A new study suggests the Government of Alberta purposely pushed false narratives around public safety to scale down safe supply in the province.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
Former volunteers with Eastern Ontario Cats (EOC) are working to track cats they say are either dead or missing after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records surfaced in recent months.
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
A Montreal borough and Muslim leader are pushing back against the head of the Parti Québécois after he accused a local library of promoting a "religious invasion" by posting a photo of a young girl wearing a hijab for a storytime event.
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
Members of Edmonton city council are raising more concerns over provincial legislation that will allow local political parties to spend "enormous" amounts of money on candidates.
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
Crews responded to a propane leak in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday night.
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
Saturday's matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg's game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.
Two holes found in the window of a Saskatchewan Party campaign office were not caused by a gun, Regina police have reported.
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
Videos of a meteor shower seen across southwestern Ontario have been popping up across social media since Monday night.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
On the stand of a London courthouse on Tuesday, Rachel Johnson described how a fun bush bash birthday party on July 30, 2021 turned deadly.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after a crash involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle parked along Highway 11 south.
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
If you live in Windsor, Ont. and get a knock at the door from a political canvasser, it might be surprising since there’s no election on the horizon at the municipal, provincial or federal level. But across the border, that's not the case.
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’, two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
Before the Town of Essex adopts it's new Master Plan for Land Use, staff will work to identify best proper use for future developments across the municipality.
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says he's been told by the B.C. Green Party that it's too early to begin talks about a minority government agreement after the weekend's still-undecided provincial election.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
Alberta is offering infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate recent population growth. The province has added a little over 500,000 people over five years, putting pressure on public services.
The union representing the fire rangers with the Ministry of Natural Resources says money won’t fix the systemic problems in the workplace.
Rallies by a group called Voices Against Violence took place across the country on Monday, including Sault Ste. Marie.
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.