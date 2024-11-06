Harris called Trump to concede U.S. presidential election, aides say

Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his U.S. presidential election win, two aides to Harris said.

Harris, who is scheduled to make public remarks later on Wednesday, also "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans," a senior Harris aide said.

More details to come...

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose; writing by Susan Heavey)