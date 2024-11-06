World

    • Harris called Trump to concede U.S. presidential election, aides say

    Share

    Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his U.S. presidential election win, two aides to Harris said.

    Harris, who is scheduled to make public remarks later on Wednesday, also "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans," a senior Harris aide said.

    More details to come...

    (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose; writing by Susan Heavey)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News