Harris and Trump are zeroing in on Sun Belt states as they embark on a final weekend push for votes

Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump zeroed in on the Sun Belt on Saturday as they embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states. The presidential candidates pitched rival agendas on the economy — and more — that each insisted is what Americans want.
“We have overcome every attack, every abuse and even two assassination attempts,” Trump said at a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, outside Charlotte. “And now it all comes down to this.”
Harris has been urging her supporters to vote early so she can be elected and provide the “new generation of leadership” that she argues she represents.
“I am ready to offer that leadership as the next president of the United States of America,” she said during remarks at a rally at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot. She had to pause a few times to allow medics to attend to people who had fainted after spending hours in the heat.
“It's hot out here, Atlanta,” the vice president said.
It was unclear whether Harris herself had voted early. Campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler said Saturday that Harris' plan is to vote by mail, but he could not say whether she had returned her ballot to her home state of California. Trump was expected to vote in person on Tuesday in Florida.
“Anybody here already voted?” she asked the Atlanta crowd, which cheered loudly in response. “Oh wow. Oh my goodness. Thank you, thank you."
Saturday marked the beginning of a final, frenzied push by Harris, Trump, their running mates and their high-profile stand-ins to encourage people to vote early or in person on Tuesday, Election Day.
To that end, Harris’ campaign hoped for a “high-impact” moment with a two-minute spot to air Sunday during NFL games on CBS and FOX, including the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions, two swing state teams. It shows Harris interacting with people during the campaign and talking directly to viewers.
“Now I’m asking for your vote because as president I will get up every day and fight for the American people,” she says at the end.
Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon projected confidence Saturday on a conference call with reporters as both sides embarked on that final sprint to get out the vote. “If you can hear the joy in my voice it is because we are in GOTV weekend,” she said.
Trump, meanwhile, spoke wistfully, as he has at some of his recent rallies, about how after nearly a decade of campaigning, his final race is nearing its end.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally in Gastonia, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
“We’re going to meet again many times I hope," said the former president, who also was stopping in Salem, Virginia — not a battleground state — before returning to North Carolina for a late-night rally in Greensboro. "This has been the thrill of a lifetime for me and for you.”
As both Harris and Trump moved on to their next stops, their planes met on the tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Harris was ending her campaign day.
President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race this summer when it became clear he could not win, was doing his part for the Democrats by making what could be his final 2024 campaign stop. Biden, who turns 82 later this month, struck a nostalgic tone as he tried to help get out the vote for Harris and running mate Tim Walz during an event at the carpenters' local in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
“I’m not just asking you do it for me, I’m going to be gone,” Biden said of his plea to the union workers to support the ticket. “I’m asking you to do it for yourself and your families, people you grew up with, the people you come from.”
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Atlanta Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Walz and actress Eva Longoria joined a get-out-the-vote event in Las Vegas before the Minnesota governor's events Flagstaff and Tucson in Arizona. GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance was appearing in Las Vegas and Scottsdale, Arizona, with Donald Trump Jr. First lady Jill Biden was campaigning in Georgia and Hillary Clinton was appearing for Harris in Tampa, Florida.
Walz also visited a few homes in the Las Vegas suburbs. He and Democratic Rep. Dina Titus spoke with a couple who were excited to see both politicians — and were hopeful. Walz asked them what issues concern them and heard about women's rights, Social Security, Medicare and rhetoric from Republicans.
“We're gonna win,” Walz said. “These last days matter and it will be on the margins.”
Elsewhere, other voters sounded notes of cautious optimism about the election outcome.
Marzella and Darrell Pittman said they canceled weekend plans after learning that Harris would be in Atlanta and drove four hours from Alabama to attend.
Marzella thinks Harris will win, but Darrell is nervous because many of the young Black men in his life support Trump and are hesitant to vote for a woman for president.
“It’s tight, and the other side, they got a lot of our people believing in that side, just like we believe in Kamala,” he said.
Until the election, “we have nothing but voting on our mind and we’re talking to everybody,” Marzella Pittman said.
Trump supporters were equally passionate about their candidate.
“Mr. Trump came in a garbage truck. I came in a garbage bag,” said Elmer Baber, who lives in Gastonia, North Carolina and attended Trump's rally. It was a reference to Trump riding in a garbage truck after Biden said Trump's supporters were “garbage." Biden later said he was talking about rhetoric from a speaker at Trump's recent event at Madison Square Garden.
___
Colvin reported from Gastonia, North Carolina, and Superville from Washington. Associated Press writers Chris Megerian in Washington, Matt Brown in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Charlotte Kramon in Atlanta and Isabella Volmert in Warren, Michigan, contributed to this report.
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states.
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
Police in the Montreal area say they are investigating two cases of needles being found in children's Halloween candy and are asking residents to be vigilant.
Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday.
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Donald Trump will rally supporters in North Carolina, the only swing state that he won in both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, every day until Tuesday's election.
The first Black woman to lead a major U.K. political party, Kemi Badenoch is an upbeat and outspoken libertarian who thinks the British state is broken.
An aggressive Chinese hacking campaign is the most active state cyber threat to Canada, the country's signals intelligence agency said on Wednesday, in the latest warning about clandestine activity by Beijing.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.
A headset worn at home that zaps the brain with the energy of a 9-volt battery could help relieve symptoms of depression, a new study shows.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
'No Other Land,' has been hailed as one of the year's most powerful documentaries, but it's stoked controversy, prompted death threats for its makers and, despite the acclaim, remains without an American distributor.
In an interview with Business Insider, Longoria talked about investing in the 2014 hit movie after the budget fell short before filming began.
Mariah Carey is finally ready.
Warren Buffett is collecting a steady stream of profits from all of Berkshire Hathaway's assorted businesses, including Apple, without any major acquisitions.
New changes are coming into effect that aim to protect bank customers in the event of a scam or address other bank-related issues.
Whichever candidate wins the U.S. president election next Tuesday, experts say investors will be relieved to shed some uncertainty over what kinds of policies to expect.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Befitting a pop icon at midlife, Hello Kitty's 50th birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and a national tour.
Matthew Horsnell began falling asleep for no reason when he was in sixth grade.
Canada's Christine Sinclair scored in her celebratory retirement match and the Portland Thorns clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over Angel City on Friday night.
Dan Vladar matched up for the first time against his old goaltending partner Jacob Markstrom, and he won in style with a shutout.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Shohei Ohtani and his dog, celebrated their eighth World Series championship with a downtown parade and a raucous on-field party on Friday.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A section of Vancouver’s Stanley Park’s seawall will be closed throughout November to allow for the further removal of hemlock trees.
A pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Surrey Friday night.
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.
A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.
Peel police are investigating a suspicious incident in Mississauga after a video emerged of someone appearing to have been restrained.
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.
An affordable housing project is being built in northeast Calgary.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural communities at the Rural Summit 2024 Saturday.
This is the third and final weekend of planned shutdowns on the Confederation Line this fall, as OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group address rail corrugation on the five-year-old north-south LRT line.
The city is enlisting private security guards to patrol Chinatown, the Village, and Old Montreal as part of a new strategy to tackle crime.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.
A home under construction was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. It was the second to burn down in two days.
Two people are dead after the truck they were in crashed into a semi on Highway 831 south of Waskatenau on Friday.
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is not making any commitments on possible new municipal taxes in Winnipeg.
As the weather begins to cool down across Manitoba, it’s the perfect time to cozy up under a blanket with a nice, warm cup of tea.
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
Carmichael Outreach is opening its door all night to provide a warming shelter. This time, it will be all winter long.
Members of CUPE Health Care Workers Sask. and supporters gathered outside of a health care centre in Redvers on Friday afternoon to voice their concerns.
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public after two separate chocolate bars were found lodged with a needle and toothpick in Cambridge.
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is issuing a public warning about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine circulating in the city.
The family of a man shot and seriously injured at a jobsite 14 kilometres north of Prince Albert late last week is speaking out.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Belanger Road North Road in Kapuskasing involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off, survivors and their allies gathered at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. to not only bring attention to the abuse, but also raise money for the local shelter.
The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Constable Katy Viccary from Nottawasaga OPP and Cathy Eisener from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) were recognized this week for their ongoing excellence in community service.
A tow operator in the Peel region was charged by OPP this week for allegedly being in possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
A commemorative walk held in Harrow, Ont., on Saturday morning honoured a mother and her two children, who were killed in June.
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
